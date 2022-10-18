About Boardroom

Sports October 18, 2022
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Los Angeles Lakers Free Agents 2023

Russell Westbrook is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 NBA season. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Breaking down the LA Lakers players headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Let’s put it this way: The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have the 2021-22 season they set out to have. With superstar names in the starting five but insufficient depth pieces and glue guys to fill out a bench unit that instead consisted of minimum contracts, the Lake Show missed out on the postseason entirely. It cost Frank Vogel his job as head coach.

Now, it’s Darvin Ham at the helm as the Purple and Gold race into 2022-23. LeBron James’ contract extension was among other consequential news this offseason, as well as Russell Westbrook unsurprisingly exercising a massive player option to stay in his hometown for the final year of his five-year supermax deal.

So, even though the 2023 NBA Finals are some ways away, we’re already a bit curious about the Lakers’ offseason outlook as Jeanie Buss and Co. attempt to build a long-term core and identity for a team that feels like a perplexingly far cry from the one that reached basketball’s mountaintop in 2020.

Let’s check out the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers free agents for the 2023 NBA offseason.

Unrestricted Lakers Free Agents for the 2023 Offseason

All salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

1. PG Patrick Beverley
  • Age: 34
  • Bird rights: Yes
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $13,000,000
  • 2022-23 salary: $13,000,000
2. SF Troy Brown
  • Age: 23
  • Bird rights: No
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,968,175
  • 2022-23 salary: $1,968,175
3. C Thomas Bryant
  • Age: 25
  • Bird rights: No
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,133,278
  • 2022-23 salary: $2,133,278
4. SG Kendrick Nunn
  • Age: 27
  • Bird rights: Early
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $10,250,000
  • 2022-23 salary: $5,250,000
5. PG/SG Dennis Schröder
  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Bird rights: No
  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $2,641,682
  • 2022-23 salary: $2,641,682
6. SF Juan Toscano-Anderson
  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Bird rights: No
  • Age: 29
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,902,133
  • 2022-23 salary: $1,902,133
7. SG Lonnie Walker IV
  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Bird rights: No
  • Age: 23
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $6,479,000
  • 2022-23 salary: $6,479,000
8. PG Russell Westbrook
  • Type: Unrestricted
  • Bird rights: Yes
  • Age: 34
  • Expiring contract: 5 years, $206,794,070
  • 2022-23 salary: $47,063,478
Restricted Lakers Free Agents for 2023

1. PG Austin Reaves
  • Type: Restricted
  • Bird rights: Early
  • Age: 24
  • Expiring contract: 2 years, $2,488,776
  • 2022-23 salary: $1,563,518
2. SF Matt Ryan
  • Type: Restricted
  • Bird rights: No
  • Age: 25
  • Expiring contract: 1 year, $1,637,966
  • 2022-23 salary: $1,637,966

Lakers Player Options for 2023-24

C Damian Jones
  • Current contract: 2 years, $3,240,137
  • Bird rights: No
  • 2022-23 salary: $2,298,385
  • 2023-24 option: $2,586,665

Lakers 2022-23 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of Oct. 18, 2022.

  • Active contracts: $169,988,916
  • Dead cap money: None
  • Total salary cap usage: $183,955,008
  • Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill: $45,409,354
  • Salary on the books for 2023-24: $202,723,966

