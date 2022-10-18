Russell Westbrook is due to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2022-23 NBA season. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Breaking down the LA Lakers players headed for free agency this summer, as well as those with player and team options for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Let’s put it this way: The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t have the 2021-22 season they set out to have. With superstar names in the starting five but insufficient depth pieces and glue guys to fill out a bench unit that instead consisted of minimum contracts, the Lake Show missed out on the postseason entirely. It cost Frank Vogel his job as head coach.

Now, it’s Darvin Ham at the helm as the Purple and Gold race into 2022-23. LeBron James’ contract extension was among other consequential news this offseason, as well as Russell Westbrook unsurprisingly exercising a massive player option to stay in his hometown for the final year of his five-year supermax deal.

So, even though the 2023 NBA Finals are some ways away, we’re already a bit curious about the Lakers’ offseason outlook as Jeanie Buss and Co. attempt to build a long-term core and identity for a team that feels like a perplexingly far cry from the one that reached basketball’s mountaintop in 2020.

Let’s check out the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers free agents for the 2023 NBA offseason.

Unrestricted Lakers Free Agents for the 2023 Offseason

All salary figures via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

1. PG Patrick Beverley

Age : 34

: 34 Bird rights : Yes

: Yes Expiring contract : 1 year, $13,000,000

: 1 year, $13,000,000 2022-23 salary: $13,000,000

2. SF Troy Brown

Age : 23

: 23 Bird rights : No

: No Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,968,175

1 year, $1,968,175 2022-23 salary: $1,968,175

3. C Thomas Bryant

Age : 25

Bird rights : No

: No Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,133,278

1 year, $2,133,278 2022-23 salary: $2,133,278

4. SG Kendrick Nunn

Age : 27

: 27 Bird rights : Early

: Early Expiring contract : 2 years, $10,250,000

2 years, $10,250,000 2022-23 salary: $5,250,000

5. PG/SG Dennis Schröder

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Bird rights : No

: No Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $2,641,682

1 year, $2,641,682 2022-23 salary: $2,641,682

6. SF Juan Toscano-Anderson

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Bird rights : No

: No Age : 29

: 29 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,902,133

1 year, $1,902,133 2022-23 salary: $1,902,133

7. SG Lonnie Walker IV

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Bird rights : No

: No Age : 23

: 23 Expiring contract : 1 year, $6,479,000

1 year, $6,479,000 2022-23 salary: $6,479,000

8. PG Russell Westbrook

Type : Unrestricted

: Unrestricted Bird rights : Yes

: Yes Age : 34

: 34 Expiring contract : 5 years, $206,794,070

5 years, $206,794,070 2022-23 salary: $47,063,478

Restricted Lakers Free Agents for 2023

1. PG Austin Reaves

Type : Restricted

: Restricted Bird rights : Early

: Early Age : 24

: 24 Expiring contract : 2 years, $2,488,776

2 years, $2,488,776 2022-23 salary: $1,563,518

2. SF Matt Ryan

Type : Restricted

: Restricted Bird rights : No

: No Age : 25

: 25 Expiring contract : 1 year, $1,637,966

1 year, $1,637,966 2022-23 salary: $1,637,966

Lakers Player Options for 2023-24

C Damian Jones

Current contract : 2 years, $3,240,137

: 2 years, $3,240,137 Bird rights : No

: No 2022-23 salary : $2,298,385

: $2,298,385 2023-24 option: $2,586,665

Lakers 2022-23 Salary Cap Numbers

All dollar figures and cap estimates via Spotrac as of Oct. 18, 2022.

Active contracts : $169,988,916

: $169,988,916 Dead cap money : None

: None Total salary cap usage : $183,955,008

: $183,955,008 Estimated 2022-23 luxury tax bill : $45,409,354

: $45,409,354 Salary on the books for 2023-24: $202,723,966

