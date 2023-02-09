Phoenix has a super-team. The Warriors might have just saved over $100 million. Follow along with us as trade deadline madness rolls on!
The NBA Trade Deadline is here once again — and while we’re used to seismic events when this season rolls around, we’ve never seen one quite like this.
Kyrie to Dallas! KD to Phoenix! The Warriors and Nets both landing five second-round draft picks as part of three-team deals, which is apparently a thing now!
Folks, try to catch your breath as we race toward a 3 p.m. ET finish line on Feb. 9. And when you do, Boardroom has you covered on all the key deals of that crazy thing we call NBA Trade Deadline 2023 — let’s get right into it.
The Most Important Moves of NBA Trade Deadline 2023
NOTE: This is Boardroom’s curated list of the most important NBA trades ahead of the deadline and is not meant to be an exhaustive list.
Lakers and Magic swap Mo Bamba, Patrick Beverley (Feb. 9)
LAKERS GET:
- C Mohamed Bamba
MAGIC GET:
- G Patrick Beverley
- 2nd-round pick
Three-way trade featuring John Wall, Eric Gordon (Feb. 9)
ROCKETS GET:
- G John Wall
- G Danny Green
CLIPPERS GET:
- G Eric Gordon
- Three 2nd-round picks
GRIZZLIES GET:
- G Luke Kennard
Three-way trade featuring Saddiq Bey, James Wiseman (Feb. 9)
HAWKS GET:
- F Saddiq Bey
PISTONS GET:
- C James Wiseman
WARRIORS GET:
- Five 2nd-round picks
Matisse Thybulle to the Blazers (Feb. 9)
TRAIL BLAZERS GET:
- G Matisse Thybulle
76ERS GET:
- F Jalen McDaniels
KNICKS GET:
- 2024 2nd-round pick
HORNETS GET:
- Svi Mykhailiuk
- 2029 2nd-round pick
Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets (Feb. 9)
NUGGETS GET:
- PF/C Thomas Bryant
LAKERS GET:
- G Davon Reed
- 2025 2nd-round pick
- Two 2029 2nd-round picks
Jae Crowder to the Bucks (Feb. 9)
BUCKS GET:
- F Jae Crowder
NETS GET:
- Five 2nd-round picks
PACERS GET:
- F Jordan Nwora
- Two 2nd-round picks
Kevin Durant to the Suns (Feb. 9)
SUNS GET:
- F Kevin Durant
- F T.J. Warren
NETS GET:
- F Mikal Bridges
- F Jae Crowder
- F Cam Johnson
- 2023 1st-round pick
- 2025 1st-round pick
- 2027 1st-round pick
- 2028 1st-round pick swap rights
- 2029 1st-round pick
Click here to learn more about the details behind Suns-Nets Durant trade.
Josh Hart to the Knicks (Feb. 9)
KNICKS GET:
- G Josh Hart
TRAIL BLAZERS GET:
- F Cam Reddish
- G Ryan Arcidiacono
- F Svi Mykhailiuk
Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors (Feb. 9)
RAPTORS GET:
- C Jakob Poeltl
SPURS GET:
- C Khem Birch
- 2024 1st-round pick
- Two 2nd-round picks
Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade featuring Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell (Feb. 8)
LAKERS GET:
- G D’Angelo Russell
- G Malik Beasley
- F Jarred Vanderbilt
TIMBERWOLVES GET:
- G Mike Conley Jr.
- G Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- 2024 2nd-round pick
- 2025 2nd-round pick
- 2026 2nd-round pick
JAZZ GET:
- G Russell Westbrook
- F Juan Toscano-Anderson
- C Damian Jones
Mavericks-Nets Kyrie Irving trade (Feb. 5)
MAVERICKS GET:
- PG Kyrie Iring
- PF Markieff Morris
NETS GET:
- PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie
- SF/PF Dorian Finney-Smith
- 2027 2nd-round pick
- 2029 1st-round pick
- 2029 2nd-round pick
Click here to learn more about the details behind the Kyrie deal and check out Boardroom’s post-trade analysis for the Mavericks.
Wizards and Lakers swap Rui Hachimura, Kendrick Nunn (Jan. 23)
LAKERS GET:
- PF Rui Hachimura
WIZARDS GET:
- SG Kendrick Nunn
- 2023 2nd-round pick (via Bulls)
- 2028 2nd-round pick
- 2029 2nd-round pick
