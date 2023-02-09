About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries February 9, 2023
Sam Dunn
NBA Trade Deadline 2023: Tracking the Biggest Deals Around the League

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Phoenix has a super-team. The Warriors might have just saved over $100 million. Follow along with us as trade deadline madness rolls on!

The NBA Trade Deadline is here once again — and while we’re used to seismic events when this season rolls around, we’ve never seen one quite like this.

Kyrie to Dallas! KD to Phoenix! The Warriors and Nets both landing five second-round draft picks as part of three-team deals, which is apparently a thing now!

Folks, try to catch your breath as we race toward a 3 p.m. ET finish line on Feb. 9. And when you do, Boardroom has you covered on all the key deals of that crazy thing we call NBA Trade Deadline 2023 — let’s get right into it.

The Most Important Moves of NBA Trade Deadline 2023

NOTE: This is Boardroom’s curated list of the most important NBA trades ahead of the deadline and is not meant to be an exhaustive list.

Lakers and Magic swap Mo Bamba, Patrick Beverley (Feb. 9)

LAKERS GET:

  • C Mohamed Bamba

MAGIC GET:

  • G Patrick Beverley
  • 2nd-round pick

Three-way trade featuring John Wall, Eric Gordon (Feb. 9)

ROCKETS GET:

  • G John Wall
  • G Danny Green

CLIPPERS GET:

  • G Eric Gordon
  • Three 2nd-round picks

GRIZZLIES GET:

  • G Luke Kennard

Three-way trade featuring Saddiq Bey, James Wiseman (Feb. 9)

HAWKS GET:

  • F Saddiq Bey

PISTONS GET:

  • C James Wiseman

WARRIORS GET:

  • Five 2nd-round picks

Matisse Thybulle to the Blazers (Feb. 9)

TRAIL BLAZERS GET:

  • G Matisse Thybulle

76ERS GET:

  • F Jalen McDaniels

KNICKS GET:

  • 2024 2nd-round pick

HORNETS GET:

  • Svi Mykhailiuk
  • 2029 2nd-round pick

Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets (Feb. 9)

NUGGETS GET:

  • PF/C Thomas Bryant

LAKERS GET:

  • G Davon Reed
  • 2025 2nd-round pick
  • Two 2029 2nd-round picks

Jae Crowder to the Bucks (Feb. 9)

BUCKS GET:

  • F Jae Crowder

NETS GET:

  • Five 2nd-round picks

PACERS GET:

  • F Jordan Nwora
  • Two 2nd-round picks

Kevin Durant to the Suns (Feb. 9)

SUNS GET:

NETS GET:

  • F Mikal Bridges
  • F Jae Crowder
  • F Cam Johnson
  • 2023 1st-round pick
  • 2025 1st-round pick
  • 2027 1st-round pick
  • 2028 1st-round pick swap rights
  • 2029 1st-round pick

Click here to learn more about the details behind Suns-Nets Durant trade.

Josh Hart to the Knicks (Feb. 9)

KNICKS GET:

  • G Josh Hart

TRAIL BLAZERS GET:

  • F Cam Reddish
  • G Ryan Arcidiacono
  • F Svi Mykhailiuk

Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors (Feb. 9)

RAPTORS GET:

  • C Jakob Poeltl

SPURS GET:

  • C Khem Birch
  • 2024 1st-round pick
  • Two 2nd-round picks

Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade featuring Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell (Feb. 8)

LAKERS GET:

  • G D’Angelo Russell
  • G Malik Beasley
  • F Jarred Vanderbilt

TIMBERWOLVES GET:

  • G Mike Conley Jr.
  • G Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  • 2024 2nd-round pick
  • 2025 2nd-round pick
  • 2026 2nd-round pick

JAZZ GET:

Mavericks-Nets Kyrie Irving trade (Feb. 5)

MAVERICKS GET:

NETS GET:

  • PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie
  • SF/PF Dorian Finney-Smith
  • 2027 2nd-round pick
  • 2029 1st-round pick
  • 2029 2nd-round pick

Click here to learn more about the details behind the Kyrie deal and check out Boardroom’s post-trade analysis for the Mavericks.

Wizards and Lakers swap Rui Hachimura, Kendrick Nunn (Jan. 23)

LAKERS GET:

  • PF Rui Hachimura

WIZARDS GET:

  • SG Kendrick Nunn
  • 2023 2nd-round pick (via Bulls)
  • 2028 2nd-round pick
  • 2029 2nd-round pick

