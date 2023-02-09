Phoenix has a super-team. The Warriors might have just saved over $100 million. Follow along with us as trade deadline madness rolls on!

The NBA Trade Deadline is here once again — and while we’re used to seismic events when this season rolls around, we’ve never seen one quite like this.

Kyrie to Dallas! KD to Phoenix! The Warriors and Nets both landing five second-round draft picks as part of three-team deals, which is apparently a thing now!

Folks, try to catch your breath as we race toward a 3 p.m. ET finish line on Feb. 9. And when you do, Boardroom has you covered on all the key deals of that crazy thing we call NBA Trade Deadline 2023 — let’s get right into it.

The Most Important Moves of NBA Trade Deadline 2023

NOTE: This is Boardroom’s curated list of the most important NBA trades ahead of the deadline and is not meant to be an exhaustive list.

Lakers and Magic swap Mo Bamba, Patrick Beverley (Feb. 9)

LAKERS GET:

C Mohamed Bamba

MAGIC GET:

G Patrick Beverley

2nd-round pick

Three-way trade featuring John Wall, Eric Gordon (Feb. 9)

ROCKETS GET:

G John Wall

G Danny Green

CLIPPERS GET:

G Eric Gordon

Three 2nd-round picks

GRIZZLIES GET:

G Luke Kennard

Three-way trade featuring Saddiq Bey, James Wiseman (Feb. 9)

HAWKS GET:

F Saddiq Bey

PISTONS GET:

C James Wiseman

WARRIORS GET:

Five 2nd-round picks

Why did the Warriors trade former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman for five second-round picks?



It saved them $131,000,000, per @johnhollinger.https://t.co/kzWpHu7d4T pic.twitter.com/NEPze5k6YB — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) February 9, 2023

Matisse Thybulle to the Blazers (Feb. 9)

TRAIL BLAZERS GET:

G Matisse Thybulle

76ERS GET:

F Jalen McDaniels

KNICKS GET:

2024 2nd-round pick

HORNETS GET:

Svi Mykhailiuk

2029 2nd-round pick

Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets (Feb. 9)

NUGGETS GET:

PF/C Thomas Bryant

LAKERS GET:

G Davon Reed

2025 2nd-round pick

Two 2029 2nd-round picks

Jae Crowder to the Bucks (Feb. 9)

BUCKS GET:

F Jae Crowder

NETS GET:

Five 2nd-round picks

PACERS GET:

F Jordan Nwora

Two 2nd-round picks

Kevin Durant to the Suns (Feb. 9)

SUNS GET:

F Kevin Durant

F T.J. Warren

NETS GET:

F Mikal Bridges

F Jae Crowder

F Cam Johnson

2023 1st-round pick

2025 1st-round pick

2027 1st-round pick

2028 1st-round pick swap rights

2029 1st-round pick

Click here to learn more about the details behind Suns-Nets Durant trade.

BREAKING: Kevin Durant will wear No. 35 with the Phoenix Suns. pic.twitter.com/GEwwR22ebL — Boardroom (@boardroom) February 9, 2023

Josh Hart to the Knicks (Feb. 9)

KNICKS GET:

G Josh Hart

TRAIL BLAZERS GET:

F Cam Reddish

G Ryan Arcidiacono

F Svi Mykhailiuk

Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors (Feb. 9)

RAPTORS GET:

C Jakob Poeltl

SPURS GET:

C Khem Birch

2024 1st-round pick

Two 2nd-round picks

Lakers-Timberwolves-Jazz trade featuring Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell (Feb. 8)

LAKERS GET:

G D’Angelo Russell

G Malik Beasley

F Jarred Vanderbilt

TIMBERWOLVES GET:

G Mike Conley Jr.

G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

2024 2nd-round pick

2025 2nd-round pick

2026 2nd-round pick

JAZZ GET:

G Russell Westbrook

F Juan Toscano-Anderson

C Damian Jones

Mavericks-Nets Kyrie Irving trade (Feb. 5)

MAVERICKS GET:

PG Kyrie Iring

PF Markieff Morris

NETS GET:

PG/SG Spencer Dinwiddie

SF/PF Dorian Finney-Smith

2027 2nd-round pick

2029 1st-round pick

2029 2nd-round pick

Click here to learn more about the details behind the Kyrie deal and check out Boardroom’s post-trade analysis for the Mavericks.

Dallas made the first big splash of the offseason when they acquired Kyrie, but the jury is still out on whether or not his pairing with Luka will work out.



High-risk, high-reward, all-in approach.



More for @boardroom https://t.co/5JQJQkDsoG — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) February 9, 2023

Wizards and Lakers swap Rui Hachimura, Kendrick Nunn (Jan. 23)

LAKERS GET:

PF Rui Hachimura

WIZARDS GET:

SG Kendrick Nunn

2023 2nd-round pick (via Bulls)

2028 2nd-round pick

2029 2nd-round pick

