Let’s take a closer look at the blockbuster deal that sends KD from Brooklyn to Phoenix for a serious haul of players and picks, as well as the salary cap impact for both teams.

On Feb. 9 at around 1 a.m. on the east coast, Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns in a deal that hit like a jolt of lightning around the NBA.

In a flash, The Valley is now home to an honest-to-goodness super-team featuring three future Hall of Famers in Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and KD, and right this second, they’re suddenly the trendiest of trendy picks to win the 2023 NBA championship.

So, what are the practical implications going forward for both teams now that the Suns are all-in and the Nets are building a new foundation? Let’s take a closer look at the terms of Thursday’s eye-popping Kevin Durant trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, as well as the NBA salary cap impact for both teams.

Suns-Nets Kevin Durant Trade Details

PHOENIX SUNS GET:

F Kevin Durant

F T.J. Warren

BROOKLYN NETS GET:

F Mikal Bridges

F Jae Crowder

F Cam Johnson

2023 1st-round pick (unprotected)

2025 1st-round pick (unprotected)

2027 1st-round pick (unprotected)

2028 1st-round pick swap rights

2029 1st-round pick (unprotected)

The Phoenix Suns have traded for:

Charles Barkley

Shaquille O'Neal

Chris Paul

The deal follows on the heels of the Nets sending Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three draft picks, including a first-rounder. Securing five first-round picks in a matter of days, to say nothing of the notable up-and-coming talent they’ve acquired and the possibility of trading deadline darling Jae Crowder for still-more assets, is a spirited bit of work for Sean Marks and the Nets’ front office.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is as win-now as any team could possibly be, bringing even more firepower in a race for the Western Conference crown that was already rip-roaring fun.

Phoenix Suns Salary Cap Outlook 2022-23

Data via Spotrac.

Active salary cap spending : $176,041,824 NBA rank: No. 4

: $176,041,824 Total cap spending : $181,438,680 NBA rank: No. 5

: $181,438,680 Estimated luxury tax bill : $67,939,943 NBA rank: No. 4

: $67,939,943

Brooklyn Nets Salary Cap Outlook 2022-23

Active salary cap spending : $164,329,446 NBA rank: No. 7

: $164,329,446 Total cap spending : $177,422,153 NBA rank: No. 7

: $177,422,153 Estimated luxury tax bill : $38,459,203 NBA rank: No. 8

:

Kevin Durant Contract & Salary Breakdown

All salary data via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $194,219,320

Average annual value: $48,554,830

Free agency: 2026

2022-23 salary: $44,124,845

2023-24: $47,654,833

2024-25: $51,195,821

2025-26: $54,714,808

