Contracts & Salaries February 9, 2023
KD to the Valley: Key Details Behind the Blockbuster Suns-Nets Trade

Kevin Durant and Mikal Bridges are switching teams in an NBA blockbuster. (Elsa/Getty Images)
Let’s take a closer look at the blockbuster deal that sends KD from Brooklyn to Phoenix for a serious haul of players and picks, as well as the salary cap impact for both teams.

The NBA Trade Deadline is upon us, and this year, we’re witnessing fireworks of the rarest tier. On Feb. 9 at around 1 a.m. on the east coast, Kevin Durant — yes, who co-founded the brand whose website you’re reading right now — was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns in a deal that hit like a jolt of lightning around the NBA.

In a flash, The Valley is now home to an honest-to-goodness super-team featuring three future Hall of Famers in Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and KD, and right this second, they’re suddenly the trendiest of trendy picks to win the 2023 NBA championship.

So, what are the practical implications going forward for both teams now that the Suns are all-in and the Nets are building a new foundation? Let’s take a closer look at the terms of Thursday’s eye-popping Kevin Durant trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, as well as the NBA salary cap impact for both teams.

Suns-Nets Kevin Durant Trade Details

PHOENIX SUNS GET:

  • F Kevin Durant
  • F T.J. Warren

BROOKLYN NETS GET:

  • F Mikal Bridges
  • F Jae Crowder
  • F Cam Johnson
  • 2023 1st-round pick (unprotected)
  • 2025 1st-round pick (unprotected)
  • 2027 1st-round pick (unprotected)
  • 2028 1st-round pick swap rights
  • 2029 1st-round pick (unprotected)

The deal follows on the heels of the Nets sending Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and three draft picks, including a first-rounder. Securing five first-round picks in a matter of days, to say nothing of the notable up-and-coming talent they’ve acquired and the possibility of trading deadline darling Jae Crowder for still-more assets, is a spirited bit of work for Sean Marks and the Nets’ front office.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is as win-now as any team could possibly be, bringing even more firepower in a race for the Western Conference crown that was already rip-roaring fun.

Phoenix Suns Salary Cap Outlook 2022-23

Data via Spotrac.

  • Active salary cap spending: $176,041,824
    • NBA rank: No. 4
  • Total cap spending: $181,438,680
    • NBA rank: No. 5
  • Estimated luxury tax bill: $67,939,943
    • NBA rank: No. 4

Brooklyn Nets Salary Cap Outlook 2022-23

  • Active salary cap spending: $164,329,446
    • NBA rank: No. 7
  • Total cap spending: $177,422,153
    • NBA rank: No. 7
  • Estimated luxury tax bill: $38,459,203
    • NBA rank: No. 8

Kevin Durant Contract & Salary Breakdown

All salary data via Spotrac.

Years: 4
Total value: $194,219,320
Average annual value: $48,554,830
Free agency: 2026

2022-23 salary: $44,124,845
2023-24: $47,654,833
2024-25: $51,195,821
2025-26: $54,714,808

Click here to learn more about KD’s current contract with the Suns.

