About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Contracts & Salaries June 9, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Highest-paid Players in the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final: Haaland, Lukaku, KDB & More

Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images
From Kevin De Bruyne to Lautaro Martinez to Erling Haaland and beyond, find out who’s taking home the biggest bag as Man City and Inter Milan clash for the UEFA Champions League crown.

You may have heard that the Super Bowl is a pretty big deal. It’s a sporting spectacle that’s truly global in scale. It’s the biggest American television event year after year and no one else is even close.

And the UEFA Champions League Final’s global TV audience absolutely dwarfs it. Based on available data, it’s no less four times bigger. Just so, the money that gets thrown around as it relates to both on-pitch player salaries and media rights revenues is similarly massive.

So, as we close in on UEFA Champions League Final 2023, who are the highest-paid players between June 10’s combatants, Manchester City and Inter Milan? Who has the distinction of leading the way at No. 1? Check out Boardroom’s full overview below, as well as the finer contract details for the biggest names taking the pitch in Turkey.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

20 Highest-paid Players in the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final

Numbers reflect 2022-23 salary as noted by Capology.

1. Man City CM Kevin De Bruyne: $25,082,880 salary in 2022-23

2. Man City CF Erling Haaland: $23,515,200

@boardroom_ The next-generation ⚽️ 🐐 debate. #mls #kylianmbappé #erlinghaaland #fifa #psg #mancity #mbappe #haaland ♬ original sound – Boardroom

3. Man City LW Jack Grealish: $18,812,160

  • Contract: 5 years, $94,060,801

4. Man City CB John Stones: $15,676,800

  • Contract: 4 years, $62,707,200

5. Man City CM Phil Foden: $14,109,120

6. Man City CDM Rodri: $13,795,584

  • Contract: 5 years, $68,977,920

t-7. Inter Milan CF Lautaro Martinez: $12,127,996

  • Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984

t-7. Inter Milan CDM Marcelo Brozovic: $12,127,996

  • Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984

9. Inter Milan CF Romelu Lukaku: $11,898,754

  • Contract: 1 year, $11,898,754

t-10. Man City CB Rúben Dias: $11,287,296

  • Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480

t-10. Man City CB Manuel Akanji: $11,287,296

  • Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480

t-12. Inter Milan CM Hakan Calhanoglu: $10,108,483

  • Contract: 2 years, $20,216,965

t-12. Inter Milan CM Nicolò Barella: $10,108,483

  • Contract: 4 years, $40,433,931

t-12. Inter Milan CF Edin Dzeko: $10,108,483

  • Contract: 1 year, $10,108,483

t-15. Man City RB Kyle Walker: $10,033,152

  • Contract: 2 years, $20,066,304

t-15. Man City RW Riyad Mahrez: $10,033,152

  • Contract: 3 years, $30,099,456

t-17. Man City CM Bernardo Silva: $9,406,080

  • Contract: 3 years, $28,218,240

t-17. Man City CDM Kalvin Phillips: $9,406,080

19. Man City CM Ilkay Gündogan: $8,779,008

  • Contract: 1 year, $8,779,008

20. Inter Milan CB Stefan de Vrij: $7,685,067

  • Contract: 1 year, $7,685,067

More Man City vs. Inter Contract Numbers

Read More: