From Kevin De Bruyne to Lautaro Martinez to Erling Haaland and beyond, find out who’s taking home the biggest bag as Man City and Inter Milan clash for the UEFA Champions League crown.
You may have heard that the Super Bowl is a pretty big deal. It’s a sporting spectacle that’s truly global in scale. It’s the biggest American television event year after year and no one else is even close.
And the UEFA Champions League Final’s global TV audience absolutely dwarfs it. Based on available data, it’s no less four times bigger. Just so, the money that gets thrown around as it relates to both on-pitch player salaries and media rights revenues is similarly massive.
So, as we close in on UEFA Champions League Final 2023, who are the highest-paid players between June 10’s combatants, Manchester City and Inter Milan? Who has the distinction of leading the way at No. 1? Check out Boardroom’s full overview below, as well as the finer contract details for the biggest names taking the pitch in Turkey.
20 Highest-paid Players in the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final
Numbers reflect 2022-23 salary as noted by Capology.
1. Man City CM Kevin De Bruyne: $25,082,880 salary in 2022-23
- Contract: 3 years, $75,248,640
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into KDB’s contract details.
2. Man City CF Erling Haaland: $23,515,200
- Contract: 5 years, $117,576,001
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Haaland’s contract details.
@boardroom_ The next-generation ⚽️ 🐐 debate. #mls #kylianmbappé #erlinghaaland #fifa #psg #mancity #mbappe #haaland ♬ original sound – Boardroom
3. Man City LW Jack Grealish: $18,812,160
- Contract: 5 years, $94,060,801
4. Man City CB John Stones: $15,676,800
- Contract: 4 years, $62,707,200
5. Man City CM Phil Foden: $14,109,120
- Contract: 5 years, $70,545,600
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Foden’s contract details.
6. Man City CDM Rodri: $13,795,584
- Contract: 5 years, $68,977,920
t-7. Inter Milan CF Lautaro Martinez: $12,127,996
- Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984
t-7. Inter Milan CDM Marcelo Brozovic: $12,127,996
- Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984
9. Inter Milan CF Romelu Lukaku: $11,898,754
- Contract: 1 year, $11,898,754
t-10. Man City CB Rúben Dias: $11,287,296
- Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480
t-10. Man City CB Manuel Akanji: $11,287,296
- Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480
t-12. Inter Milan CM Hakan Calhanoglu: $10,108,483
- Contract: 2 years, $20,216,965
t-12. Inter Milan CM Nicolò Barella: $10,108,483
- Contract: 4 years, $40,433,931
t-12. Inter Milan CF Edin Dzeko: $10,108,483
- Contract: 1 year, $10,108,483
t-15. Man City RB Kyle Walker: $10,033,152
- Contract: 2 years, $20,066,304
t-15. Man City RW Riyad Mahrez: $10,033,152
- Contract: 3 years, $30,099,456
t-17. Man City CM Bernardo Silva: $9,406,080
- Contract: 3 years, $28,218,240
t-17. Man City CDM Kalvin Phillips: $9,406,080
- Contract: 6 years, $56,436,480
- Click here to read Boardroom’s deep dive into Phillips’ move to Man City.
19. Man City CM Ilkay Gündogan: $8,779,008
- Contract: 1 year, $8,779,008
20. Inter Milan CB Stefan de Vrij: $7,685,067
- Contract: 1 year, $7,685,067
More Man City vs. Inter Contract Numbers
- Full overview of Manchester City’s salary spending for 2022-23
- Full overview of Inter Milan’s salary spending for 2022-23
