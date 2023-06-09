From Kevin De Bruyne to Lautaro Martinez to Erling Haaland and beyond, find out who’s taking home the biggest bag as Man City and Inter Milan clash for the UEFA Champions League crown.

You may have heard that the Super Bowl is a pretty big deal. It’s a sporting spectacle that’s truly global in scale. It’s the biggest American television event year after year and no one else is even close.

And the UEFA Champions League Final’s global TV audience absolutely dwarfs it. Based on available data, it’s no less four times bigger. Just so, the money that gets thrown around as it relates to both on-pitch player salaries and media rights revenues is similarly massive.

So, as we close in on UEFA Champions League Final 2023, who are the highest-paid players between June 10’s combatants, Manchester City and Inter Milan? Who has the distinction of leading the way at No. 1? Check out Boardroom’s full overview below, as well as the finer contract details for the biggest names taking the pitch in Turkey.

20 Highest-paid Players in the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final

Numbers reflect 2022-23 salary as noted by Capology.

1. Man City CM Kevin De Bruyne: $25,082,880 salary in 2022-23

2. Man City CF Erling Haaland: $23,515,200

3. Man City LW Jack Grealish: $18,812,160

Contract: 5 years, $94,060,801

4. Man City CB John Stones: $15,676,800

Contract: 4 years, $62,707,200

5. Man City CM Phil Foden: $14,109,120

6. Man City CDM Rodri: $13,795,584

Contract: 5 years, $68,977,920

t-7. Inter Milan CF Lautaro Martinez: $12,127,996

Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984

t-7. Inter Milan CDM Marcelo Brozovic: $12,127,996

Contract: 4 years, $48,511,984

9. Inter Milan CF Romelu Lukaku: $11,898,754

Contract: 1 year, $11,898,754

t-10. Man City CB Rúben Dias: $11,287,296

Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480

t-10. Man City CB Manuel Akanji: $11,287,296

Contract: 5 years, $56,436,480

t-12. Inter Milan CM Hakan Calhanoglu: $10,108,483

Contract: 2 years, $20,216,965

t-12. Inter Milan CM Nicolò Barella: $10,108,483

Contract: 4 years, $40,433,931

t-12. Inter Milan CF Edin Dzeko: $10,108,483

Contract: 1 year, $10,108,483

t-15. Man City RB Kyle Walker: $10,033,152

Contract: 2 years, $20,066,304

t-15. Man City RW Riyad Mahrez: $10,033,152

Contract: 3 years, $30,099,456

t-17. Man City CM Bernardo Silva: $9,406,080

Contract: 3 years, $28,218,240

t-17. Man City CDM Kalvin Phillips: $9,406,080

19. Man City CM Ilkay Gündogan: $8,779,008

Contract: 1 year, $8,779,008

20. Inter Milan CB Stefan de Vrij: $7,685,067

Contract: 1 year, $7,685,067

More Man City vs. Inter Contract Numbers