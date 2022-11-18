Get set for the return of the world’s biggest sporting event with the latest World Cup player awards odds from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook, including Golden Boot and Golden Ball.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup descends on the Persian Gulf on Sunday, Nov. 20, with host nation Qatar taking on Ecuador. Despite questions and controversy surrounding the event for years leading up to this week’s kickoff, billions around the globe will be tuning in to watch their favorite players do their thing on the international stage.

While there’s only one trophy that ultimately matters in the grand scheme of things, a slew of individual awards will also be up for grabs at this year’s World Cup. Will one of the most recognizable names across the globe like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, or Neymar walk away with the Golden Boot for top scorer or Golden Ball for best overall player? Does Cristiano Ronaldo have one last run in him? Perhaps an inevitable breakout star shock the world and pull off the upset — but who?

With just days until the action commences, let’s take a look at where the latest World Cup odds stand for individual player awards courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds can change — be sure to visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest figures.

2022 World Cup Golden Boot Odds

The Golden Boot award is given to the player who has scored the most goals.

Harry Kane (England): +800

+800 Kylian Mbappé (France): +850

+850 Lionel Messi (Argentina): +1100

+1100 Neymar (Brazil): +1200

+1200 Karim Benzema (France): +1400

+1400 Lautaro Martínez (Argentina): +2000

World Cup Golden Ball Odds

The Golden Ball award is given to the player of the tournament.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): +750

+750 Neymar (Brazil): +1000

+1000 Kylian Mbappé (France): +1100

+1100 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium): +1400

+1400 Karim Benzema (France): +1400

+1400 Vinicius Junior (Brazil): +1600

+1600 Harry Kane (England): +1600

2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Glove Odds

The Golden Ball award is given to the most outstanding goalkeeper.

Alisson (Brazil): +440

+440 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium): +600

+600 Manuel Neuer (Germany): +650

+650 Emiliano Martínez (Argentina): +700

+700 Hugo Lloris (France): +850

+850 Unai Simón (Spain): +850

+850 Rui Patrício (Portugal): +1400

+1400 Jordan Pickford (England): +1400

+1400 Diogo Costa (Portugal): +1400

+1400 Remko Pasveer (Netherlands): +1800

Read More: