Neymar Puma Collection Celebrates Brazilian Style

Pieces in the new Neymar Puma line are also influenced by the Paris Saint-Germain hero’s many tattoos and São Paulo’s eclectic street art.

Neymar Jr.’s style is as iconic as his skills on the pitch. In the run up to this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the PSG forward and merch partner Puma teamed up on a collection that pays homage to Brazil’s unique fashion.

This collection is about as personal as it gets for Neymar. Born in São Paulo, Puma drew inspiration from the city’s street art and some of the 30-year-old footballer’s most beloved tattoos.

The primary emblem that runs throughout the capsule are vibrantly sewn-in birds that resemble the ink found on the left side of Neymar’s neck illustrating three small birds with the phrase “Tudo Passa,” which translates to “Everything Passes” — a reminder to the former Santos and Barcelona star of just how far he’s come since his early days playing pickup games in the streets.

“Since joining PUMA, they have been bringing a lot of my personality into the collections. They are authentic pieces, with cheerful colors and references from my daily life, such as tattoos. This tropical collection was also created to remind me a little of the atmosphere of Brazil and who I am as a person,” Neymar said on the occasion.

Image courtesy of Puma

The line includes a relaxed tee, jacquard tee, mock neck crew, track pants, and a bomber jacket, plus footwear offerings including slides. Accessories include a minimalist cross-body bag. With items ranging in price from $28-$150, the new Neymar x Puma line is available at Puma’s online store and select retailers nationwide.

Neymar and Brazil begin their pursuit for a sixth FIFA World Cup title on Nov. 24. They’ll start play in Group G alongside Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland.