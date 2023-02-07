This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Glendale with a big Super Bowl prediction and the latest odds and insights from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Super Bowl is set. After a thrilling conference championship round, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will fight for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVII.

The No. 1-seed Eagles advanced to the Big Game after trouncing the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship. Philadelphia dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball, allowing the team to grind its way to an easy win once again.

Meanwhile, the 1-seed Chiefs were pushed to the limit in the AFC Championship against the Cincinnati Bengals. A costly Bengals penalty set up the game-winning field goal for KC in a 23-20 victory.

Let’s take a closer look at the odds and betting insights in play for the NFL’s biggest night on Feb. 12 and make a big Chiefs vs. Eagles prediction.

Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl LVII Game Info

Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

US TV coverage: FOX

Super Bowl LVII Odds & Spread

All NFL betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 8.

Moneyline: Chiefs: (+104) | Eagles: (-122)

Spread: Chiefs: +1.5 (-112) | Eagles: -1.5 (-108)

Total: 50.5 —Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

In a matchup of two supremely talented squads, it’s no surprise to see these odds so close to a pick ’em. Only 1.5 points separate the Eagles and Chiefs on the spread, showing this is truly anyone’s game to win. The total of 50.5 also points to a high-scoring contest, which seems like a given considering the offensive firepower on both sides.

Super Bowl Prediction & Pick 2023: Eagles vs. Chiefs

Two top-three offenses are set to face off in Super Bowl 57, meaning this contest could swing back and forth throughout. However, the Eagles’ ability to control the game to their liking is what I think will ultimately help them emerge victorious.

When Jalen Hurts is 100% healthy, Philadelphia can air it out with the best of them considering he has the likes of AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert to throw to. With ample time between now and the Super Bowl to rest, the star QB is in a great position to return to top form.

Philly’s proven it can win without Hurts at 100%, too. They’ve won three straight games, including the NFC Championship, with Hurts throwing for less than 230 yards in any contest. That’s thanks to the fact they own an elite run game that ranked No. 5 in yards per game this past year. This strength, coupled with a hounding defense that held opponents to the second-fewest yards this season, allows the Eagles to play at their desired pace and win ugly, if need be.

The Chiefs are much more reliant on the passing game to succeed, but that’s an area has Philadelphia shut down (No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ pass-defense DVOA metric) all year. Kansas City also has more injury concerns on its roster with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and JuJu Smith-Schuster all banged up. Any one of those guys playing at less than full strength would significantly hurt this pass-heavy attack.

This championship bout figures to be an extremely close game, but I believe the Eagles’ advantage on defense ultimately helps them capture their second Super Bowl title.

SUPER BOWL LVII PREDICTION: Eagles 24, Chiefs 20

Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LVII Best Bet

In a showdown that projects to be close, targeting the total is a wise decision.

The Eagles are well-equipped to get out to an early lead and then grind down the clock. This team ranked No. 8 in time of possession during the season, and their run-heavy scheme allows them to shave seconds off the clock with precision. The best strategy to beat Kansas City is also to keep the ball away from that offense, so the Eagles won’t want to get into a barnburner if they can help it.

The Chiefs may have the same thinking. They were No. 11 in time of possession, and Philly has just as many offensive weapons to worry about as they do. Considering how much the Eagles want to run, KC could try to avoid giving them the ball as much as possible, leading to a lower-scoring affair.

EAGLES vs. CHIEFS BEST BET: Under 50.5 (-105)

Super Bowl LVII Betting Trends

Kansas City is 2-5 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games.

The total hit the under in 11 of the KC’s 18 regular-season games.

Philadelphia is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has hit the under in five of Philadelphia’s last six games.

— Isaiah De Los Santos

Super Bowl LVII Preview: An Analytical Guide to Sunday's Big Gamehttps://t.co/5kBoceELgn — numberFire NFL (@numberFire_NFL) February 6, 2023

