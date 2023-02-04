Chris Jones Contract & Salary Breakdown

Chris Jones was among the league leaders in sacks and tackles for loss this season — Boardroom breaks down the details of his current contract with the Chiefs.

The Kansas City Chiefs aren’t exactly known for their defense and not because they’re bad — mostly because we’re often left starstruck by an offense led by Patrick Mahomes. But without the prowess of defensive tackle Chris Jones, the Chiefs might not be in the position they’re currently in.

In Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones recorded 10 pressures and four tackles with a game-high two sacks on Joe Burrow. During the regular season, he finished fourth in the NFL in sacks (15.5) and seventh in tackles for loss (17) — joining J.J. Watt as the only interior defenders with 15+ sacks in multiple seasons in NFL history.

Jones was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Year and will be celebrated as such during the 53rd annual NFL 101 Awards on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Westin Crown Center Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri.

“The most unstoppable man in football,” teammate Frank Clark said of Jones.

The Chiefs are reaping the benefits of making Jones the third-highest-paid DT in all of football. Let’s dive into the details of Chris Jones’ current contract.

Chris Jones Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $80,000,000

Average annual value: $20,000,000

Total guaranteed money: $60,000,000

2022 salary: $23,624,000

2023 salary: $20,000,000

Free agency: 2024

Chris Jones Career Earnings

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $22,650,428

BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: $44,855,863

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $67,506,291

ESTIMATED NFL EARNINGS THRU 2023: $87,506,291

