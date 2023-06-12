About Boardroom

Music June 12, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Anthems & Algorithms: Spotify Predicts 2023’s Songs of the Summer

Lil Durk's "All My Life" featuring J. Cole is one of Spotify's top "Songs of the Summer" picks of 2023.
From Lil Durk and J. Cole to Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, and Calvin Harris, find out if your favorite summer banger made Spotify’s predictive honor roll.

It may as well be written in the US Constitution, or perhaps spray-stenciled on the back of it in margarita mix: when the mid-year dog days return, it becomes time once again to determine the elite tier of Songs of the Summer that capture the joyously carefree energy of these heady months.

And while not every year’s most popular warm-weather music ages well — 2013’s “Blurred Lines” will be studied and reckoned with by psychologists for a long time — the end of the school year and your thermometer’s mounting mercury have signaled that it’s time to think about anointing a new pantheon of tracks for 2023.

Fortunately, Spotify has already got a jump on things. Based on existing audience data and some predictive analytics, the streaming giant has already come in hot and humid with 20 picks it’s already backing as candidates for the Songs of the Summer honor roll by the time all’s said and done.

From cathartic hip-hop from Lil Durk, Aminé, and 21 Savage to breezy flourishes from the words of pop, Latin, and electronic, check out the full list below.

Songs of the Summer 2023: Spotify’s 20 Best Predictions

All-time Spotify artist rankings and streaming numbers (as a lead artist only) are via ChartMasters as of June 12, 2023. Data not necessarily available for every artist.

SONGARTISTSPOTIFY
ARTIST RANK		ARTIST
STREAMS
“4EVA”Aminé5122.889B
KAYTRANADAN/AN/A
Pharrell Williams5952.539B
“All My Life”Lil Durk2545.098B
J. Cole3717.256B
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me”David Guetta2919.262B
Anne-Marie1447.723B
Coi LerayN/AN/A
“Calm Down”Rema8371.884B
Selena Gomez5214.636B
“Cruel Summer”Taylor Swift348.717B
“Cupid — Twin Ver.”FIFTY FIFTYN/AN/A
“Dance the Night”Dua Lipa1525.367B
“Ella Baila Sola”Eslabon Armado5162.863B
Peso Pluma3953.576B
“Fast Car”Luke Combs1567.346B
“Favorite Song”ToosiiN/AN/A
“Last Night”Morgan Wallen1068.932B
“Miracle”Calvin Harris2819.936B
Ellie Goulding879.915B
“Moonlight”Kali Uchis3693.851B
“Not Strong Enough”boygeniusN/AN/A
“Peaches & Eggplants”Young NudyN/AN/A
21 Savage6512.276B
“Rhyme Dust”MKN/AN/A
Dom DollaN/AN/A
“Unavailable”DavidoN/AN/A
Musa KeysN/AN/A
“VAGABUNDO”Sebastian Yatra1188.593B
Manuel Turizo1746.725B
BeéleN/AN/A
“What it Is (Solo Version)”DoechiiN/AN/A
“WHERE SHE GOES”Bad Bunny255.041B

So, did your top Song of the Summer pick make the list?

Blow us up on Instagram and Twitter @boardroom and let us know — and if you want to go deeper on Spotify streaming, don’t miss our rundown of the platform’s all-time most-streamed rappers.

