From Lil Durk and J. Cole to Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, and Calvin Harris, find out if your favorite summer banger made Spotify’s predictive honor roll.
It may as well be written in the US Constitution, or perhaps spray-stenciled on the back of it in margarita mix: when the mid-year dog days return, it becomes time once again to determine the elite tier of Songs of the Summer that capture the joyously carefree energy of these heady months.
And while not every year’s most popular warm-weather music ages well — 2013’s “Blurred Lines” will be studied and reckoned with by psychologists for a long time — the end of the school year and your thermometer’s mounting mercury have signaled that it’s time to think about anointing a new pantheon of tracks for 2023.
Fortunately, Spotify has already got a jump on things. Based on existing audience data and some predictive analytics, the streaming giant has already come in hot and humid with 20 picks it’s already backing as candidates for the Songs of the Summer honor roll by the time all’s said and done.
From cathartic hip-hop from Lil Durk, Aminé, and 21 Savage to breezy flourishes from the words of pop, Latin, and electronic, check out the full list below.
Songs of the Summer 2023: Spotify’s 20 Best Predictions
All-time Spotify artist rankings and streaming numbers (as a lead artist only) are via ChartMasters as of June 12, 2023. Data not necessarily available for every artist.
|SONG
|ARTIST
|SPOTIFY
ARTIST RANK
|ARTIST
STREAMS
|“4EVA”
|Aminé
|512
|2.889B
|KAYTRANADA
|N/A
|N/A
|Pharrell Williams
|595
|2.539B
|“All My Life”
|Lil Durk
|254
|5.098B
|J. Cole
|37
|17.256B
|“Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
|David Guetta
|29
|19.262B
|Anne-Marie
|144
|7.723B
|Coi Leray
|N/A
|N/A
|“Calm Down”
|Rema
|837
|1.884B
|Selena Gomez
|52
|14.636B
|“Cruel Summer”
|Taylor Swift
|3
|48.717B
|“Cupid — Twin Ver.”
|FIFTY FIFTY
|N/A
|N/A
|“Dance the Night”
|Dua Lipa
|15
|25.367B
|“Ella Baila Sola”
|Eslabon Armado
|516
|2.863B
|Peso Pluma
|395
|3.576B
|“Fast Car”
|Luke Combs
|156
|7.346B
|“Favorite Song”
|Toosii
|N/A
|N/A
|“Last Night”
|Morgan Wallen
|106
|8.932B
|“Miracle”
|Calvin Harris
|28
|19.936B
|Ellie Goulding
|87
|9.915B
|“Moonlight”
|Kali Uchis
|369
|3.851B
|“Not Strong Enough”
|boygenius
|N/A
|N/A
|“Peaches & Eggplants”
|Young Nudy
|N/A
|N/A
|21 Savage
|65
|12.276B
|“Rhyme Dust”
|MK
|N/A
|N/A
|Dom Dolla
|N/A
|N/A
|“Unavailable”
|Davido
|N/A
|N/A
|Musa Keys
|N/A
|N/A
|“VAGABUNDO”
|Sebastian Yatra
|118
|8.593B
|Manuel Turizo
|174
|6.725B
|Beéle
|N/A
|N/A
|“What it Is (Solo Version)”
|Doechii
|N/A
|N/A
|“WHERE SHE GOES”
|Bad Bunny
|2
|55.041B
So, did your top Song of the Summer pick make the list?
Blow us up on Instagram and Twitter @boardroom and let us know — and if you want to go deeper on Spotify streaming, don’t miss our rundown of the platform’s all-time most-streamed rappers.
