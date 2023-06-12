Lil Durk's "All My Life" featuring J. Cole is one of Spotify's top "Songs of the Summer" picks of 2023.

From Lil Durk and J. Cole to Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, and Calvin Harris, find out if your favorite summer banger made Spotify’s predictive honor roll.

It may as well be written in the US Constitution, or perhaps spray-stenciled on the back of it in margarita mix: when the mid-year dog days return, it becomes time once again to determine the elite tier of Songs of the Summer that capture the joyously carefree energy of these heady months.

And while not every year’s most popular warm-weather music ages well — 2013’s “Blurred Lines” will be studied and reckoned with by psychologists for a long time — the end of the school year and your thermometer’s mounting mercury have signaled that it’s time to think about anointing a new pantheon of tracks for 2023.

Fortunately, Spotify has already got a jump on things. Based on existing audience data and some predictive analytics, the streaming giant has already come in hot and humid with 20 picks it’s already backing as candidates for the Songs of the Summer honor roll by the time all’s said and done.

From cathartic hip-hop from Lil Durk, Aminé, and 21 Savage to breezy flourishes from the words of pop, Latin, and electronic, check out the full list below.

Songs of the Summer 2023: Spotify’s 20 Best Predictions

All-time Spotify artist rankings and streaming numbers (as a lead artist only) are via ChartMasters as of June 12, 2023. Data not necessarily available for every artist.

SONG ARTIST SPOTIFY

ARTIST RANK ARTIST

STREAMS “4EVA” Aminé 512 2.889B KAYTRANADA N/A N/A Pharrell Williams 595 2.539B “All My Life” Lil Durk 254 5.098B J. Cole 37 17.256B “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” David Guetta 29 19.262B Anne-Marie 144 7.723B Coi Leray N/A N/A “Calm Down” Rema 837 1.884B Selena Gomez 52 14.636B “Cruel Summer” Taylor Swift 3 48.717B “Cupid — Twin Ver.” FIFTY FIFTY N/A N/A “Dance the Night” Dua Lipa 15 25.367B “Ella Baila Sola” Eslabon Armado 516 2.863B Peso Pluma 395 3.576B “Fast Car” Luke Combs 156 7.346B “Favorite Song” Toosii N/A N/A “Last Night” Morgan Wallen 106 8.932B “Miracle” Calvin Harris 28 19.936B Ellie Goulding 87 9.915B “Moonlight” Kali Uchis 369 3.851B “Not Strong Enough” boygenius N/A N/A “Peaches & Eggplants” Young Nudy N/A N/A 21 Savage 65 12.276B “Rhyme Dust” MK N/A N/A Dom Dolla N/A N/A “Unavailable” Davido N/A N/A Musa Keys N/A N/A “VAGABUNDO” Sebastian Yatra 118 8.593B Manuel Turizo 174 6.725B Beéle N/A N/A “What it Is (Solo Version)” Doechii N/A N/A “WHERE SHE GOES” Bad Bunny 2 55.041B

So, did your top Song of the Summer pick make the list?

Blow us up on Instagram and Twitter @boardroom and let us know — and if you want to go deeper on Spotify streaming, don’t miss our rundown of the platform’s all-time most-streamed rappers.