Drake and 21 Savage are officially hitting the road together this summer. In a major move guaranteed to give fans a jolt at the start of the workweek, Drake revealed the It’s All a Blur Tour in a video posted to Instagram Monday morning. Concert-goers can expect to hear hits from the rapper’s last three projects, Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and Her Loss performed live.

According to Drizzy’s official website, drakerelated.com, the 28-date trek begins in New Orleans on June 16 and will run through Sept. 5, the last stop being in Glendale, Arizona. More dates will be added, per the release. However, key cities include Houston, Atlanta, Washington, DC, and four shows in New York, split between Brooklyn and Madison Square Garden. You might notice one city has yet to be included in the lineup, however: Drake’s hometown of Toronto, Canada. According to the site, “Details to be Announced.”

Could it be the grand finale? A mini-residency or a return of the OVO Fest experience alongside other performers?

If Drake is involved, expect something big.

Fans might get a peek of Drake’s setlist before the tour begins, too. Ahead of the run, the 36-year-old star is set to headline day two of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival on April 2 from Raleigh, North Carolina. Although he has performed at one-off events, intimate gatherings, and sold-out shows at the Apollo Theater, this is the first tour for the “Rich Flex” artist since 2018’s Aubrey and the Three Migos.

The general sale for the It’s All A Blur tour starts this Friday at 10 a.m. ET local time on Drake Related. Cash App and Visa Card members get access to a pre-sale that starts two days earlier on March 15 at 12 p.m., while fans registered through Sprite will get their chance at tickets on Thursday.