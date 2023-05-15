Coi Leray Headlines WNBA Creative Campaign

Rising hip-hop star Coi Leray narrates a new WNBA commercial over her hit “Players” ahead of the W’s season tip-off this weekend.

Ahead of its 27th season, which tips off on Friday, the WNBA has launched a new league creative campaign featuring rising hip-hop artist Coi Leray.

Her female empowerment anthem “Players,” which peaked at ninth on the Billboard Hot 100, is the soundtrack as the W continues its “More Than” theme. Clips of the game’s brightest stars play as Leray’s song blares, highlighted by 2022 WNBA MVP and member of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, A’ja Wilson, who handles the league’s signature orange and white rock. For good measure, you can even see the W logo in her eyes.

“This league is a sisterhood,” Leray narrates. “It’s way more than just a game. It’s an empire. A fearless empire.”

The players have hoops, drive, and passion with more buckets and extra sauce. Definitely more than game.

The commercial splices in clips of stars like the Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper, the Washington Mystics’ Natasha Cloud, the return of Phoenix Mercury superstar Brittney Griner, the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, Dallas Wings All-Star Arike Ogunbowale, Seattle Storm sharpshooter Jewell Lloyd, the Minnesota Lynx’ Aerial Powers, and the legendary Diana Taurasi of the Mercury.

Friday’s regular season slate begins with the new-look New York Liberty, featuring Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Courtney Vandersloot, taking on the Mystics on NBA TV. Then, Griner makes her regular season return against the Sparks on ESPN. ABC will have Atlanta visiting Dallas followed by the defending champion Aces heading to Seattle to take on the Storm. ESPN closes out opening weekend Sunday with Chicago taking on Phoenix.