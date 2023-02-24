Diana Taurasi Contract & Salary Breakdown

Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury handles the ball in the second half against Chiney Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Diana Taurasi, one of the all-time greats, signed a two-year deal with the Mercury that will keep her in Phoenix through her age-42 season.

Where exactly Diana Taurasi fits on the list of the greatest WNBA players of all time is up for debate. What can’t be argued, however, is that the 40-year-old guard has plenty left in the tank. In 2022, her 18th season in the league, DT put up 16.7 points with 3.8 assists per game. And though she missed the final handful of games with an injury, the only franchise she has ever known was eager to bring her back on a multi-year contract.

When Taurasi takes the court for the Phoenix Mercury this year, we should note that it will once again be with her longtime teammate Brittney Griner. Griner returned to US soil late last year after her wrongful detainment in Russia caused her to miss last season. Phoenix hopes that together, DT and BG can help the franchise bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season in which the Mercury went just 15-21.

“Diana Taurasi belongs in a Mercury uniform, and we are grateful for the continued faith she demonstrates in our organization by returning year after year,” Mercury GM Jim Pitman said in a press release. “The way she prepares her body, how much she cares about winning, and how much she cares about our franchise — on and off the court — are just a few of the things that make her a transcendent athlete and quite literally the greatest of all time. We look forward to more accolades, more historic moments, and more wins.”

So exactly how much is Phoenix betting on its ageless wonder to keep it going for two more years? Boardroom dives into the Diana Taurasi salary and contract details.

Diana Taurasi Contract & Salary Details

Years: 2

2023 Salary: $234,936

Total Value: $469,872

Free Agency: 2025

Source confirms that Diana Taurasi has re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury. New deal is two years, protected, $234,936/$234,936. That's this year's supermax number. Would keep her playing both through her 42nd birthday, and the 2024 Paris Olympics. #WNBA #WNBAFreeAgency — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) February 18, 2023

As Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats notes above, Phoenix is not only signing a 40-year-old to a two-year deal, but it is at the supermax. That should tell you how much the franchise values the best player in its history. And why not? Taurasi has won three rings with Phoenix and been named finals MVP twice. She’s also a 10-time All-Star and five-time Olympic gold medalist.

That is, a five-time gold medalist for now. Taurasi has indicated her interest in participating in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and there’s no reason to think that goal is out of reach. If you were wondering, yes, a sixth gold medal would break her own record — one she shares with former college teammate Sue Bird. She just has to keep going and win the thing.