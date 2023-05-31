Aminé Teases First New Balance Sneaker Collab

Amine performs during the 2021 Outside Lands Music and Arts festival at Golden Gate Park on October 30, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The New Balance teaser comes after his collaboration album with KAYTRANADA earlier this month.

Grammy-nominated rapper and musician Aminé announced his partnership with New Balance just over a year ago, and now we’re seeing the fruits of their labor.

Alongside Jack Harlow, Storm Reid, and Zach LaVine, the “Charmander” artist became one of the new faces of the Boston-based streetwear and footwear brand in 2022. It was part of New Balance’s attempt to represent “artists, athletes, and culture creators that are fearlessly independent.” Since joining the star-studded lineup of ambassadors, the rapper has been seen cosigning silhouette campaigns such as the 9060 and Fresh Foam X More Trail V3.

Following the drop of his collaborative album KAYTRAMINÉ with Kaytranada earlier this month, Aminé teased the news of his sneaker silhouette on May 30 on his Instagram page. While the official Aminé x New Balance silhouette hasn’t been formally revealed, the rapper seems to be wearing his collaborative pair in the teaser with hues of yellow, orange, and green.

“I’m excited to be partnering with New Balance and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in the works. For anyone that knows me and my style this partnership feels more than natural,” Aminé said in a statement last year following the initial partnership announcement. “I’m very happy to be partnering with people who get it.”

“New Balance is thrilled to announce Aminé as the newest brand ambassador,” added Chris Davis, Chief Marketing Officer for New Balance. “As a tremendously talented musician, rapper, singer, and songwriter, we are excited to see his artistry take on a new shape as brand ambassador. At New Balance, we deeply value individuality and take pride in inspiring the next generation of creatives.”

While we are unsure of the exact launch date and official name of the collaborative shoe, we will be sure to keep our eyes peeled for all things surrounding the “Caroline” rapper’s rise in style, fashion, and music.