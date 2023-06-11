Who’s the No. 1 rapper on the all-time Spotify charts? From Drizzy and K.Dot to Lil Wayne, Cardi, and Jay-Z, find out who rounds out hip-hop’s top 50.
Besides Dylan, who are the icons most widely considered among the greatest rappers ever to do it? It’s a question worth asking any day of the week, but it’s particularly prescient given that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop art form.
If you’re making a Mount Rushmore, you’re almost certainly including — in no particular order — The Notorious BIG, 2Pac, and Jay-Z. If we’re talking top five, there’s a stronger chance by comparison that Nas is making his way in there. But what if I asked you to name the five most popular bar-spitters in the history of Spotify? Would your answer be the same?
Spoiler alert: None of those four even crack the top 30; Biggie and Nas aren’t even in the top 50 whatsoever.
That’s surely got you either infuriated or strangely enthused, right? Well, all ye backpackers and boom-bappers, no more vamping and/or cold-lamping, let’s get right to the 50 most-streamed rappers on Spotify all-time, starting with a Canadian man who went from Degrassi to classy.
The 50 Most-streamed Rappers on Spotify
Rap-specific rankings via Spotify. All-time rankings and billion-stream stats are based on streamed songs as a lead artist only via ChartMasters as of June 9, 2023.
|RAP RANK
|ARTIST
|OVERALL
SPOTIFY RANK
|SONGS W/
1B+ STREAMS
|1
|Drake
|1
|7
|2
|Eminem
|7
|7
|3
|Kanye West
|12
|2
|4
|Juice WRLD
|16
|3
|5
|XXXTENTACION
|19
|8
|6
|Travis Scott
|23
|4
|7
|Kendrick Lamar
|25
|4
|8
|Future
|33
|2
|9
|J. Cole
|37
|2
|10
|Nicki Minaj
|39
|3
|11
|Lil Uzi Vert
|51
|1
|12
|21 Savage
|65
|1
|13
|Lil Baby
|67
|1
|14
|Lil Wayne
|86
|1
|15
|Wiz Khalifa
|128
|1
|16
|Young Thug
|92
|0
|17
|Pop Smoke
|79
|0
|18
|Cardi B
|87
|2
|19
|Mac Miller
|75
|0
|20
|DaBaby
|80
|2
|21
|Metro Boomin
|71
|1
|22
|Migos
|125
|0
|23
|YoungBoy Never Broke Again
|95
|0
|24
|Tyga
|103
|1
|25
|Gunna
|172
|1
|26
|Tyler, The Creator
|82
|0
|27
|Kodak Black
|141
|0
|28
|Polo G
|157
|0
|29
|Trippie Redd
|108
|0
|30
|G-Eazy
|100
|1
|31
|A$AP Rocky
|115
|0
|32
|A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
|110
|0
|33
|Logic
|107
|1
|34
|Jay-Z
|130
|1
|35
|DJ Khaled
|129
|1
|36
|Swae Lee
|NR
|N/A
|37
|Big Sean
|202
|0
|38
|50 Cent
|151
|1
|39
|Kid Cudi
|171
|0
|40
|Macklemore
|150
|1
|41
|2Pac
|210
|0
|42
|Childish Gambino
|166
|1
|43
|Roddy Ricch
|239
|1
|44
|Playboi Carti
|158
|0
|45
|Russ
|164
|0
|46
|Megan Thee Stallion
|207
|1
|47
|Jack Harlow
|275
|0
|48
|Tory Lanez
|217
|0
|49
|Lil Durk
|254
|0
|50
|French Montana
|211
|1
