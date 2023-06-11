L to R: Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake all score high among the most popular rappers in Spotify history. (Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

Who’s the No. 1 rapper on the all-time Spotify charts? From Drizzy and K.Dot to Lil Wayne, Cardi, and Jay-Z, find out who rounds out hip-hop’s top 50.

Besides Dylan, who are the icons most widely considered among the greatest rappers ever to do it? It’s a question worth asking any day of the week, but it’s particularly prescient given that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop art form.

If you’re making a Mount Rushmore, you’re almost certainly including — in no particular order — The Notorious BIG, 2Pac, and Jay-Z. If we’re talking top five, there’s a stronger chance by comparison that Nas is making his way in there. But what if I asked you to name the five most popular bar-spitters in the history of Spotify? Would your answer be the same?

Spoiler alert: None of those four even crack the top 30; Biggie and Nas aren’t even in the top 50 whatsoever.

That’s surely got you either infuriated or strangely enthused, right? Well, all ye backpackers and boom-bappers, no more vamping and/or cold-lamping, let’s get right to the 50 most-streamed rappers on Spotify all-time, starting with a Canadian man who went from Degrassi to classy.

Click here for Boardroom’s overview of the best-selling rap albums of all time by RIAA certification.

The 50 Most-streamed Rappers on Spotify

Rap-specific rankings via Spotify. All-time rankings and billion-stream stats are based on streamed songs as a lead artist only via ChartMasters as of June 9, 2023.