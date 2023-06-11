About Boardroom

Music June 11, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

The Most-streamed Rappers on Spotify: Drake, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne & More

L to R: Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and Drake all score high among the most popular rappers in Spotify history. (Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)
Who’s the No. 1 rapper on the all-time Spotify charts? From Drizzy and K.Dot to Lil Wayne, Cardi, and Jay-Z, find out who rounds out hip-hop’s top 50.

Besides Dylan, who are the icons most widely considered among the greatest rappers ever to do it? It’s a question worth asking any day of the week, but it’s particularly prescient given that 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the hip-hop art form.

If you’re making a Mount Rushmore, you’re almost certainly including — in no particular order — The Notorious BIG, 2Pac, and Jay-Z. If we’re talking top five, there’s a stronger chance by comparison that Nas is making his way in there. But what if I asked you to name the five most popular bar-spitters in the history of Spotify? Would your answer be the same?

Spoiler alert: None of those four even crack the top 30; Biggie and Nas aren’t even in the top 50 whatsoever.

That’s surely got you either infuriated or strangely enthused, right? Well, all ye backpackers and boom-bappers, no more vamping and/or cold-lamping, let’s get right to the 50 most-streamed rappers on Spotify all-time, starting with a Canadian man who went from Degrassi to classy.

Click here for Boardroom’s overview of the best-selling rap albums of all time by RIAA certification.

The 50 Most-streamed Rappers on Spotify

Rap-specific rankings via Spotify. All-time rankings and billion-stream stats are based on streamed songs as a lead artist only via ChartMasters as of June 9, 2023.

RAP RANKARTISTOVERALL
SPOTIFY RANK		SONGS W/
1B+ STREAMS
1Drake17
2Eminem77
3Kanye West122
4Juice WRLD163
5XXXTENTACION198
6Travis Scott234
7Kendrick Lamar254
8Future332
9J. Cole372
10Nicki Minaj393
11Lil Uzi Vert511
1221 Savage651
13Lil Baby671
14Lil Wayne861
15Wiz Khalifa1281
16Young Thug920
17Pop Smoke790
18Cardi B872
19Mac Miller750
20DaBaby802
21Metro Boomin711
22Migos1250
23YoungBoy Never Broke Again950
24Tyga1031
25Gunna1721
26Tyler, The Creator820
27Kodak Black1410
28Polo G1570
29Trippie Redd1080
30G-Eazy1001
31A$AP Rocky1150
32A Boogie Wit da Hoodie1100
33Logic1071
34Jay-Z1301
35DJ Khaled1291
36Swae LeeNRN/A
37Big Sean2020
3850 Cent1511
39Kid Cudi1710
40Macklemore1501
412Pac2100
42Childish Gambino1661
43Roddy Ricch2391
44Playboi Carti1580
45Russ1640
46Megan Thee Stallion2071
47Jack Harlow2750
48Tory Lanez2170
49Lil Durk2540
50French Montana2111

