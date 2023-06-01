About Boardroom

Music June 1, 2023
Kenyatta Victoria
Kenyatta Victoria

Tupac Shakur to Receive Posthumous Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

CHICAGO - MARCH 1994: Rapper Tupac Shakur poses for photos backstage after his performance at the Regal Theater in Chicago, Illinois in March 1994. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
The late rapper will become the newest addition to the LA attraction on June 7, 2023, which would have been his 52nd birthday.

Tupac Shakur’s legacy continues to grow decades after his death with his newest accomplishment: a Hollywood star.

The iconic rapper is set to receive the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, 2023, marking what would have been his 52nd birthday right in between Missy Elliott and Salt ‘N Pepa.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will remain an important cultural figure for many years. Surely, as one of LA’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

The late rapper has received flowers recently after the release of the latest FX docuseries, Dear Mama, which tells the story of Tupac through the lens of his mother, Afeni Shakur.

“There have been a million pieces done on him, but none of them did the trick in understanding that narrative completely and that human being and the complexities and the dualities,” director Allen Hughes told Billboard. “You talk about the surface stuff, but there was never a deep dive, and I wanted to understand.”

The event is set to be presented by radio host Big Boy, Allen Hughes, Jamal Joseph, and Tupac’s sister Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, the group will make remarks on the legacy of the rapper and accept the honor on behalf of the family.

Through this new chapter of rediscovering the life of Tupac, fans have been able to peel back a new layer into his life through the lens of those closest to him and can show him in a different light and a new perspective.

The Walk Of Fame ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT and will be streamed live.

