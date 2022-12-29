These artists, musicians, and entertainers were awarded their own day in their hometowns as a sign of recognition and contribution from their cities.

2022 was a big year in the music industry — from Grammy nominations to Platinum plaques — but another important avenue of artistry is remembering to give back and pay homage to where you came from. Demonstrated through selflessness, philanthropy, and community engagement, these artists, singers, and musicians have been recognized by their local communities for their hard work outside of the studio, and have been awarded their very own commemoration of street names, keys to their neighborhoods and cities, and even their own day.

From proud Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion to Oakland native Too $hort, these celebrities have put in the work to be honored with an entire 24 hours dedicated to their willingness to provide for and unapologetically represent the city that they’re from. Ahead, check out the list of entertainers, rappers, and artists who received their own day throughout the year.

The proud Houston Hottie and Hot Girl Coach was awarded the key to her city and made the proclamation of her own day on May 2 in praise of her philanthropic endeavors by Houston mayor Sylvester Turner. May 2, now known as Megan Thee Stallion Day, also represents the birthdays of her late mother and grandmother.

“Thank you Mayor Sylvester Turner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today,” Megan Thee Stallion wrote on Instagram.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said, according to ABC 13. “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

On Nov. 13, Lil Baby was honored with his own day in Atlanta, Georgia, with “Dominique ‘Lil Baby’ Jones Day” being the official title. In celebration of “his successful career and his generous philanthropy,” the rapper received a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council. The 27-year-old, who was born and raised in Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood, was also congratulated by fellow Atlanta rapper Ludacris and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in the comments section of his Instagram post following the ceremony.

Mary J. Blige

The Grammy award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress was awarded by the city of Atlanta with her very own “Strength of a Woman Day” in May 2022. The No More Drama artist was presented with the honor by Atlanta councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites with local Atlanta celebrities in attendance to support. Named after her 2017 album, the day was presented to Blige ahead of Mother’s Day, which was the weekend before the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit. Moving forward, the singer will have her very own Mary J. Blige Day on May 5 of every year.

Too $hort

During a street naming ceremony in his honor, the rapper was honored with Too $hort Day in the city of Oakland on Dec. 10, 2022.

“You have told the stories of Oakland’s streets, so it’s only right that Oakland gives you a street!,” Mayor Libby Schaaf exclaimed during the reveal of the new Foothill Boulevard now renamed Too $hort Way.

Fellow rapper Ice Cube also gave respect to his music industry colleague with a few words: “He decided to put his energy, his time, his creativity into something positive and something constructive. He took the whole industry by himself in a lot of ways by being the spearhead and letting people know about Oakland, California, and the Bay Area.”

Latto

Right before her birthday and hot on the heels of her latest “Nasty” release, the Georgia-bred rapper was honored with “Latto Day” on Dec. 18. After donating Christmas dinner, gifts, and other basic essentials to over 500 families in her Clayton County, Georgia, hometown, the “Big Energy” rapper was presented with the key to the city of her hometown.

“I feel like I owe my success to Clayco, so this means so much to me,” the 24-year-old Grammy nominee told People in an exclusive statement. “I’m committed to using my platform to create opportunities for the next generation of Clayton County youth.”

Attendees included Clayton County commissioner Alieka Anderson and Chair of the Clayton County Board of Education Jessie Goree, as well as Stacey Abrams, who presented Latto with the key to her own city.

Smino

As of this year, Dec. 18 is officially labeled as “Smino Day.” During his fifth annual Kribmas show at Stifel Theatre in his St. Louis, Missouri, hometown, Mayor Tishaura Jones declared the day throughout the whole city.

“I just want to congratulate Smino on the five-year anniversary of Kribmas,” Mayor Jones said during the public announcement. “You’re always outreaching the community and being just a wonderfully talented artist. And it’s my pleasure as mayor of the city of St. Louis to declare today, Dec. 18, as Smino Day.”

Trina

The Florida femcee was awarded her own day in the city of Miami, along with the official key to the city in time for its first-ever Trina Day in May 2022. In her honor, a block party was held in her hometown of Liberty City with Mayor Francis Suarez presenting Trina with the key.

“Miami product, Liberty City product,” Suarez said. “There are not enough words in the vocabulary to express our deep appreciation for everything you’ve done for this community. Never forgetting about this community. The one that loves you, that will always love you and will always take care of you as you’ve always taken care of us.”

Suarez also noted how the city created a plaque for Trina’s late mother, who passed away from breast cancer in 2019, with the mayor saying, “I know how much your momma meant to you.”

“These are the memories you don’t forget and you’re never going to forget her and what she meant to you and what you mean to us,” Suarez continued. “So, it wouldn’t be proper to recognize you without recognizing her.”

Following his annual Grant-A-Wish holiday giveback, the rapper was honored with his own day on Dec. 21. During his Leading By Example Foundation’s fourth annual event in Stone Mountain, Georgia, state representative Billy Mitchell highlighted the rapper’s philanthropy and contribution to hip-hop and thus awarded him with the official proclamation of “21 Savage Day.”

Missy Elliott

In October 2022, the legendary “Lose Control” rapper was not only awarded her own street — Missy Elliott Boulevard — in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, but she was also given a special proclamation.

“I, Glenn Youngkin, do hereby recognize Oct. 17, 2022, as Missy Elliott Day in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said the 74th governor of Virginia.

Moreover, Missy Elliott was also presented with her very own key to the city by the Mayor of Portsmouth, Shannon Glover. Longtime music industry collaborator Timbaland and rapper Pusha T were also in attendance.

“I would tell the little Missy to keep going just like she did. It’s obstacles, it’s ups and downs, but you know faith and belief in God got me here today,” the super producer said during the renaming ceremony. “I have accomplished many things, and won many awards, but this trumps all when you get the love from your hometown.”

