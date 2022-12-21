About Boardroom

Music December 21, 2022
Randall Williams
Randall Williams

Lil Baby & Budweiser Release Tears for Fears-Inspired FIFA Single

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Rapper Lil Baby attends "Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby" Atlanta Premiere at Regal Atlantic Station on August 25, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

After a thrilling World Cup Final between Argentina and France, Lil Baby, Tears for Fears and Budweiser closed the curtains on the 2022 football event by releasing their music video for “The World is Yours to Take.” Other artists featured within the video include Papatinho, who is Brazilian and Argentinian rapper Paulo Londra.

The song takes inspiration from Tears For Fears’ record “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and the video, which is directed by Director X does the same. It features Lil Baby all over the country of Qatar. In some shots Baby is in the desert riding motorbikes and ATVs and in others, he is exploring stadiums. The video also features highlights from goals scored throughout the world cup. Throughout the World Cup, Lil Baby uploaded multiple posts throughout the event showcasing his life throughout the games.

Lil Baby said in a statement, “I’m excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video. Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we’re celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams.”

The video’s release continues the dominant year for the Atlanta-born rapper. Lil Baby released a critically acclaimed documentary called Untrapped in August and his sophomore album It’s Only Me was released in October. The album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, moving 216,000 in its first week.

Outside of Lil Baby, the official FIFA World Cup features artists from all over the globe such as Davido, BTS, Jung Kook, Maluma and Nicki Minaj.

