Lizzo is Going Live From the Metaverse

With assists from Roblox and Logitech, Lizzo’s star power is about to extend beyond the physical world and into the metaverse. And it’s about damn time.

Earlier this month, Lizzo both hosted and served as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. In the days leading up to the April 16 episode, the three-time Grammy winner dropped her single “About Damn Time” and announced that her next album, Special, will arrive July 15 — her first since 2019’s Cuz I Love You.

Lizzo then brought the party to the Coachella Valley last weekend. She celebrated her newly launched YITTY shapewear brand at the pool before taking the stage with headliner Harry Styles on April 22.

The multi-talented musician started this week by announcing her autumn Special Tour, her first arena tour and first tour of any kind in three years, and celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday.

3 years since my last tour… and I'm finally coming back to YOU!



So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR '22



Ft Latto



AND IF YOU PRE-SAVE MY ALBUM 'SPECIAL' YOU'LL GET EARLY ACCESS TO TICKETS

And so, there’s really only one place left for Lizzo to go: the metaverse. Logitech announced Wednesday that the “Good as Hell” songstress is headed to its Song Breaker Awards in the Roblox virtual world — the first awards show of its kind — for a Web3-powered live performance.

Music award shows 🤝 Roblox



This Saturday, join us to support host Bretman Rock & celebrate a 'Special' performance by Lizzo at Logitech's Song Breaker Awards. Experience this first-of-its-kind event starting at 10am PST!

“I’m excited to be making my metaverse debut with Logitech and to be performing ‘Special,’ which is a song that means so much to me,” Lizzo said. “As a musician and creator, I love that Logitech Song Breaker Awards show recognizes the unique talent of all creators, and how each of them are making an impact on pop culture and music.”

This won’t be the first time Lizzo and Logitech link up this year. In late January, she debuted “Special” as part of the software and peripherals company’s #DefyLogic campaign.

Lizzo was joined in that campaign by influencer Bretman Rock, who is slated to host the Song Breaker Awards. GAYLE is also expected to perform, with Jaden Smith listed as an expected special guest.

The first showing of the second annual Song Breaker Awards is scheduled for Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. EST.