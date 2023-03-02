Here’s How Michael B. Jordan Earned His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Michael B. Jordan at the star ceremony where Michael B. Jordan is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The Creed lll star earned his star on March 1, 2023, and is set to make his directorial debut in the same week.

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan is entering March with a major accomplishment on his resume: The Hollywood Walk of Fame Star. He’s added to the roster of stars like Sean “Diddy” Combs, Halle Berry, and Tupac Shakur.

“Michael B. Jordan has become a household name thanks to his many roles on the big screen,” said Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “To think that this star didn’t grow up with dreams of being an actor! Luckily for us, he changed his mind, and now he will be honored with an iconic star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Jordan’s impact started from his days of being a child actor and longing for his moment to make it to the big screen. Fast forward to 2023, he’s using his platform to tell stories of underrepresented people in the culture.

“Today, brother, you go from man to God,” said Jonathan Majors, Jordan’s Creed lll costar. “I am extremely honored to call you my friend…no man on the planet I know deserves it more.” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director Ryan Coogler was also in attendance and delivered a heartfelt speech about meeting Jordan for the first time back in 2013 on the set of Fruitvale Station.

“Knowing that our relationship may be a blueprint for more relationships for the next part that’s coming up — it’s exhilarating [and] it’s humbling,” Coogler said during his time on the podium, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m thankful for your family, bro. They’ve become our family. I’m thankful for your dreams, they’ve become our dreams as well… I’m proud of you, man.”

Michael B. Jordan attends the “Fruitvale Station” premiere (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

With his directorial debut for Creed III, which premieres in theaters tomorrow, March 3, and a Calvin Klein campaign checked off his 2023 list, unsurprisingly, Michael B. Jordan is putting in his hours to accomplish all his goals through his work.

2002: Falling For Wallace In The Wire

The Wire may not be Jordan’s first time gracing the big screen, but it was the first time viewers noticed his star power. His role as Wallace made many fans fall in love with his charm and commitment to his character.

2013: The Story Of Oscar Grant In Fruitvale Station

For the first of many Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan collaborations, viewers got to see the life of Oscar Grant come to life. The film touched on the issue of police brutality against Black people during a time when the world faced several social justice issues.

2018: Playing Killmonger In Black Panther

Watching Jordan act alongside the late Chadwick Boseman solidified the power he held not only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but as a villain too. The work he put in for his role as Erik Killmonger opened a conversation about seeing more Black creatives take on these comic book roles.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

2019: His Outlier Society Fellowship

Michael B. Jordan launched his foundation in 2019 to provide a space for those who typically do not have access to media and entertainment tools. Jordan continues to fight for inclusivity for the next generation.

2023: The Continuity of the Creed Universe

For those who were fans of the Rocky cinematic universe, Michael B. Jordan taking on the role of Adonis Creed took the film to the next level in the movie. Watching the characters in the Creed franchise grow into its own coming-of-age film took Jordan’s career to higher heights.

Now that Jordan has a few iconic roles under his belt, the next step is to lead on a larger scale, which is directing. For Creed lll, the actor was ready to prove himself as a storyteller as he directed the third installment of the boxing film earning new respect from his peers and fans.