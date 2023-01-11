BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Angela Bassett poses with the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The actress made history for the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this year’s 80th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, CA.

Long live Queen Romanda! Angela Bassett added to her already stacked resume on Tuesday night by winning a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a film for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The actress beat out Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness), Carey Mulligan (She Said) and Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin). The 64-year-old actor also became the first actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s history to win a Golden Globe for a performance in a Marvel Studios movie.

Bassett honored the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman in her acceptance speech saying, “We embarked on this journey together with love. We mourned, we loved and healed and we were surrounded everyday by the spirit of Chadwick Boseman and we have joy in knowing that with this historic Black Panther series, it is a part of his legacy that he helped to lead us to. We should the world what Black unity, leadership and love looks like beyond, behind and in front of the camera.”

Angela Bassett on how Chadwick Boseman's legacy impacted production on #BlackPanther2: "You couldn't sit down, you couldn't rest, you couldn't give up, because we had an example before us." https://t.co/ttNwe9Rxz1 pic.twitter.com/NDavDKM3w7 — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

Bassett previously was nominated and won a Golden Globe for lead actress in a film, comedy or musical for Tina Turner’s biopic, What’s Love Got to Do With It, in 1993.

Backstage, Bassett also commented on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “The HPFA has made strides. They know what needs to be done. Tonight is the beginning of that season where we celebrate our industry and our colleagues,” she said. “We embrace them with great joy. It is our hope. that people will always love coming and going to the movies. We’re the people in the room that provide that.”

The HPFA has been under fire for its lack of diversity in recent years. The organization recently added 103 new members. The new members are 22.3% Latinx, 13.6% Black, 11.7% Asian, 10.7% Middle Eastern, and 41.7% White. The Golden Globes did not air on NBC last year after uproar because the HFPA had no Black members.

Bassett appeared to be happy that the show was back for everyone to see. “It really is such a good time. To provide some applause, some love and embrace each other,” she noted.

