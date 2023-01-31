The Story Behind Polo G’s Iced Out iPhone Chain

King Capalot gives Boardroom inside access to the creative process and inspiration behind his sentimental statement piece.

Apple, are you okay?

Last week, Polo G popped out with an iced-out iPhone dangling from his neck.

Heavy enough to make him do the “Smooth Criminal” lean, colder than Chicago on Christmas Eve, the titanic Tim Cook charm went viral immediately, ringing off in literal and figurative fashion.

However, it wasn’t big tech that sparked the sparkling chain.

Photo by @miguelhbz

Rather, it was a middleweight fighter far from the Midwest.

“I came up with the idea having seen Israel Adesanya‘s Apple Watch chain,” Polo G told Boardroom. “He was playing the video of one of his fights on it. I thought it was cool and was like, how can I do that on the next level?”

Inspired aesthetically by The Last Stylebender, the vision quickly got bigger.

“It graduated to a whole ass iPhone,” says Polo.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

To make the dream a reality, Polo hit his people at Icebox.

“I’ve been locked in with them for about three years,” Polo says. “They were excited about it through the whole process. Me bringing them the idea? They were happy I brought them an idea like that because they’re the type to go all out.”

Go all out is an understatement.

Creating the world’s first iPhone chain, the Icebox crew got to work on Polo’s prompt.

While the piece plays up the concept seen recently on Adesanya’s neck, the inspiration is much deeper than simply stunting.

“I wanted to commemorate my friend that passed away, B Money,” says Polo. “I got the Bs made as a chain link and the dog is supposed to be holding a video of me and him together.”

Mission accomplished.

While many people pay homage to loved ones lost or present by way of a locket, Polo paired ideas of the innovative and heartfelt variety for something truly unique.

Carrying over 90 karats of VS diamonds, it’s the latest of many memorable chains commissioned by Capalot.

Despite being only 24, he’s a student of the game where jewelry is concerned.

“The first time I paid attention to a piece, for real? It was when G Herbo got a piece made from Treasures,” says Polo. “I ended up going to them afterwards to get my first chain.”

With this wear, Polo’s placed himself in elite status. From the early era of Slick Rick and Rakim to the ’00s turn-up of Pharrell and Ghostface, each generation carries the torch of taking it to another level.

“Quavo’s got nice jewelry and of course Gucci,” says Polo. “Lil Baby really puts on the jewelry and I even like Uzi. They do their thing when it comes to jewelry.”

Photo by @miguelhbz

At this point in time, the infamous iPhone chain serves as a testament to his lost friend.

Additionally, it’s a screen to showcase various videos from his YouTube page which packs over 5 million followers.

Right now, “RAPSTAR” has already amassed 188 million views.

It’s about to get a few more on his chain, but will any other artists get the same shine on his prized piece?

“Strictly Polo G.”

He takes a pause.

“And when my video drops? More Polo G.”

Read More: