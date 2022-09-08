Apple Reveals the Next Generation of iPhones

In one of the most anticipated days of the year for Apple lovers everywhere, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the upcoming slate of products for the technology giant. Apple unveiled its new iPhone 14, which will be available for order this Friday. Despite early reports that the base price would increase, Cook indicated that the price will remain the same. The newest model will come in two sizes and includes an upgraded camera and a new “always on” feature. In addition to the iPhone 14, Apple also revealed the higher-end Apple Watch Ultra and a new generation of both the Apple Watch and AirPods.

LeBron James, Bill Gates Back Carbon Neutral Dairy Company

Neutral Foods is staring down the impending environmental effects impacting global warming and looking to change the path forward. The company tracks the greenhouse gas emissions from the production of dairy by-products and purchases carbon credits to recompense the emissions. Bill Gates’ investment fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, revealed on Wednesday its plans to lead a $12 million investment round for the company. Other notable investors in the company include Mark Cuban, LeBron James, Kevin Love, Tobias Harris, and musicians John Legend and Questlove.

Pistons Unveil New Statement Uniforms

You know the NBA season is right around the corner when teams start unveiling new uniforms. The Detroit Pistons are the latest to flex their new threads — a predominantly black kit with “DET” abbreviated on the chest with a red-blue stripe combo and a prominently placed Jumpman logo. Additionally, the Pistons will have a special court to go with their new uniforms, both of which will debut on Oct. 26 when they face the Atlanta Hawks.

A’ja Wilson Takes Home MVP Honors

The Las Vegas Aces are WNBA Finals-bound. The squad took down the Seattle Storm 3-1 in a best-of-five series backed by a deep bench of talent. The team’s standout forward, A’ja Wilson has been outstanding in the postseason and was crowned the league’s MVP on Wednesday, marking the second time she’s taken home the title. Along with bragging rights, Wilson will receive a cash bonus of $15,450 and a trophy from Tiffany & Co. The Aces will tipoff their quest for the championship on Sunday, facing the winner of the Sun and Sky series.

Seattle Mariners Offer One-time “Work from Ballpark” Ticket

Can’t catch the Seattle Mariners in action due to a mandatory Zoom meeting? No problem. Yesterday, the Mariners offered a $50 ticket option for fans in attendance against the Chicago White Sox, allowing spectators to bring their laptops to work inside of T-Mobile Park’s Hit it Here Cafe. Each fan in the section received a free internet connection with a catered lunch courtesy of the ball club.

TikTok’s Charli, Dixie D’Amelio Formulate a House of Brands

TikTok’s most famous sisters are capitalizing on their notoriety. Social media standouts Charli and Dixie D’Amelio announced plans to start their own business to house a women’s footwear line and a skincare label scheduled for release by the end of the year. Combined, Charli and Dixie have amassed over 400 million followers across platforms. Together they raised $6 million, with investments from Fanatics. chief executive officer Michael Rubin, Apple‘s Eddy Cue, and Autograph co-chairman Richard Rosenblatt.

ESPN Adds Larry Fitzgerald to ‘Monday Night Countdown’

ESPN continues to nab prominent names for college football and NFL coverage. The New York Post reported Wednesday that 11-time Pro Bowl WR Larry Fitzgerald will be an analyst on ESPN’s pregame show Monday Night Countdown. The 39-year-old will debut during Week 1 and is expected to be on 5-7 shows. He’ll accompany ESPN top talent Adam Schefter, Steve Young, Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, and former quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Alex Smith.