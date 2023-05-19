About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Execs & Entrepreneurs May 19, 2023
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook

GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Travis Scott

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Travis Scott.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Travis Scott, rapper and entrepreneur. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Travis Scott is an artist who needs no introduction, but let’s go.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, the last decade has seen Scott rise from producing tracks for Rihanna and Jay-Z to becoming one of the biggest brands and entertainers in the entire world. Courted by billion-dollar companies like Jordan Brand and McDonald’s, Scott’s creative vision and co-sign have translated from sonics to sneakers, blazing trails from Paris runways to North American drive-throughs.

As Scott readies his fourth studio album, Utopia, the world awaits what’s next from music’s multihyphenate known to shape sound, style, and popular commerce.

Learn more about Travis Scott’s Game Plan below.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Travis Scott’s Game Plan

Background & Career

  • Born and raised in Houston, Texas
  • Signed a production deal with Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music in 2012, followed by a recording contract with T.I.’s Grand Hustle in 2013
  • Produced tracks for Drake, Madonna, Jay Z, Rihanna, Ye, Migos, and more
  • Solidified solo stardom with 2015’s 4x Platinum single “Antidote”
  • Signed sneaker deal with Nike & Jordan Brand in 2017
  • Went No. 1 in over 10 different countries with 2018 album ASTROWORLD

Accomplishments & Milestones

  • Every solo album to date (Rodeo, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, ASTROWORLD) has been certified Platinum
  • Has released industry-shifting collaborations with Nike, Jordan Brand, McDonald’s, PlayStation & Dior
  • Founded Cactus Jack Records in 2017 which has launched the careers of Don Toliver, Sheck Wes & more

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.

More on Game Plan:

Execs & Entrepreneurs May 19, 2023

GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Aryeh Bourkoff

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Chairman & CEO of LionTree, Aryeh Bourkoff. In a first-of-its-kind partnership,…

Execs & Entrepreneurs May 18, 2023

GAME PLAN PLAYERS: Jimmy Pitaro

As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Jimmy Pitaro. In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide,…

Game PlansneakersMusicHip-hopJordan BrandTravis ScottCNBC
About The Author
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook
Ian Stonebrook is a Staff Writer covering culture, sports, and fashion for Boardroom. Prior to signing on, Ian spent a decade at Nice Kicks as a writer and editor. Over the course of his career, he's been published by the likes of Complex, Jordan Brand, GOAT, Cali BBQ Media, SoleSavy, and 19Nine. Ian spends all his free time hooping and he's heard on multiple occasions that Drake and Nas have read his work, so that's pretty tight.