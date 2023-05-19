As we gear up for Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan conference this summer, let’s learn more about one of the event’s featured speakers, Travis Scott.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, and Boardroom, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman’s premier media brand covering the business of sports, music, and entertainment, are teaming up to produce Game Plan, an all-new, high-powered event taking place on July 25 in Los Angeles. Today, we’re highlighting featured speaker Travis Scott, rapper and entrepreneur. Click here to view the full list of Game Plan speakers.

Travis Scott is an artist who needs no introduction, but let’s go.

Hailing from Houston, Texas, the last decade has seen Scott rise from producing tracks for Rihanna and Jay-Z to becoming one of the biggest brands and entertainers in the entire world. Courted by billion-dollar companies like Jordan Brand and McDonald’s, Scott’s creative vision and co-sign have translated from sonics to sneakers, blazing trails from Paris runways to North American drive-throughs.

As Scott readies his fourth studio album, Utopia, the world awaits what’s next from music’s multihyphenate known to shape sound, style, and popular commerce.

Learn more about Travis Scott’s Game Plan below.

Travis Scott’s Game Plan

Background & Career

Born and raised in Houston, Texas

Signed a production deal with Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music in 2012, followed by a recording contract with T.I.’s Grand Hustle in 2013

Produced tracks for Drake, Madonna, Jay Z, Rihanna, Ye, Migos, and more

Solidified solo stardom with 2015’s 4x Platinum single “Antidote”

Signed sneaker deal with Nike & Jordan Brand in 2017

Went No. 1 in over 10 different countries with 2018 album ASTROWORLD

Accomplishments & Milestones

Every solo album to date (Rodeo, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, ASTROWORLD) has been certified Platinum

Has released industry-shifting collaborations with Nike, Jordan Brand, McDonald’s, PlayStation & Dior

Founded Cactus Jack Records in 2017 which has launched the careers of Don Toliver, Sheck Wes & more

Click here to learn more about Boardroom and CNBC’s Game Plan event and find out how you can sign up today.