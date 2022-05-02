Playboi Carti, Atlanta’s own reclusive Rock Star, reemerges to enter the cocktail game as one of the founding partners of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits.

Playboi Carti drinks the good stuff. Not wine, not blood, but Hardscatto.

Following in the footsteps of his close friend, collaborator, and AWGE label-mate A$AP Rocky, the rapper has joined the booming spirits industry as one of Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits’ founding partners.

The Thomas Ashbourne brand has long raised the bar with ready-to-sip craft cocktails, and it now welcomes Carti into the fold alongside actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Ashley Benson, as well as WWE superstar John Cena.

As the story goes, prohibition-era mixologist Thomas Ashbourne made quite a name for himself as the kind of barman who could keep the bacchanal going late into the night with the rare combination of creativity and authoritative flair he brought to the cocktail game. Carti carries a similar calling card, building a rep as a night-crawler across all manner of party scenes, often encouraging his fans and friends alike to Go2DaMoon, in a manner of speaking.

Appearing in his first commercial campaign ever, Carti showcases his range as more Nosferatu than Nas, pressing the sommelier in the clip by telling him he’s “been drinking trash,” and that he ough to get wise to his all-new, signature drink instead.

Meet the Hardscatto.

Carti’s elusiveness plays right into the all-new, handcrafted cocktail, too, reimagining the brand’s bottle aesthetic to match his own with a beige, purple, and black label design. Carti’s Hardscatto is a white wine-inspired, craft beverage that features hits of muscat blanc grapes and notes of peach, apricot, and elderflower.

The 40-proof Hardscatto, in addition to consisting of all-natural ingredients, is gluten-free and kosher.

The evolution of Playboi Carti’s legend and curious mystique only grows stronger with this collaboration. Already making a name for himself as the connoisseur of revelry due to his electric live shows and as a catalyst of the new through his critically acclaimed album work, he continues to be a cultural innovator and a true modern-day Rockstar in the world of hip-hop.

This time, he’s only added to the mood by gracing the world with a different kind of effervescent presence in the role of Sir Cartilier.

And as a man often of many words, Playboi Carti had this to say regarding his latest partnership:

“pOP oPEN, tURN uP!”