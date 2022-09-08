Matthew Stafford Madden 23 Rating Overview

Stafford is coming off a Super Bowl victory, but he has plenty to prove this season to the Madden 23 ratings team.

Friday, Aug. 19 marked the release of EA Sports‘ Madden 23., and with it, players’ Madden ratings have been getting their big reveals, including this year’s members of the super-exclusive “99 Club.”

Surely Stafford has bigger things on his mind with the Los Angeles Rams’ Thursday Night Football showdown with the Buffalo Bills looming, but Stafford will have something to prove this season to the Madden 23 ratings team. Despite coming off a Super Bowl victory, Stafford is not in the upper echelon of Madden quarterbacks this season, coming in with an 85 overall rating. The score is narrowly good enough to uphold the 13-year veteran’s status as a top-10 quarterback in the game.

While 85 seems like a low rating for last year’s Super Bowl-winning QB, Stafford is equipped with all the necessary passing tools to win games.

Stafford still maintains the arm strength and accuracy to make each essential throw in the game. He has high accuracy ratings in short, medium, and long distances, so launching an accurate laser down the field will be moderately painless for Rams users. Plus, he has many weapons at his disposal, including an MVP candidate in Cooper Kupp.

An agonizing lack of mobility drags the Rams QB’s general stats down. Today’s NFL has morphed into a league where elite mobility is a prerequisite to playing the position at the highest level, and the Madden ratings reflect that. Even when it comes to running the ball short distances, Stafford’s speed rating (75), acceleration (65), and agility (72) make a short throw or taking the sack a better option.

All told, Rams players can count on Stafford’s arm to win them tons of games. But how does the rocket-armed gunslinger stack up with the rest of the NFL’s QBs? Check out Boardroom’s Matthew Stafford Madden 23 rating rundown below.

Matthew Stafford is just 5 yards away from matching Drew Brees for the fewest games to 50,000 passing yards in #NFL history (183 games).



Stafford plays in his 183rd game Thursday night. #Rams #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/uUt1ZCAr5g — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 5, 2022

Matthew Stafford Madden 23 Rating Breakdown

Overall: 85

GENERAL: 80 Speed : 75

: 75 Acceleration : 65

: 65 Strength : 66

: 66 Agility : 72

: 72 Awareness : 72

: 72 Jumping : 75

: 75 Injury : 89

: 89 Stamina : 93

: 93 Toughness: 97 PASSING: 87 Throw Power : 95

: 95 Throw Accuracy Short : 90

: 90 Throw Accuracy Medium : 83

: 83 Throw Accuracy Deep : 88

: 88 Throw on the Run : 86

: 86 Play Action : 85

: 85 Throw Under Pressure: 83

Matthew Stafford Madden Ratings History

Past rating data via maddenratings.weebly.com.

Madden 22: 83

83 Madden 21: 83

83 Madden 20: 79

79 Madden 19: 85

85 Madden 18: 87

87 Madden 17: 85

85 Madden 16: 84 Madden 15: 87

87 Madden 14: 85

85 Madden 13: 91

91 Madden 12: 80

80 Madden 11: 80

80 Madden 10: 79

