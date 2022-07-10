NBA Rookie Contracts & 2022-23 Salary Breakdown

From Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren to Jalen Duren and Nikola Jović, Boardroom has your definitive guide to NBA rookie contracts and salary details for 2022’s first-round picks.

As soon as the NBA Finals wrap but before the many overlapping frenzies of the offseason period and free agency begin to rage in earnest, we witness the night in which a few dozen elite-level (mostly) amateur basketball talents hear their names called from a podium by a powerful, influential bald man.

Once the NBA Draft has come and gone and everyone’s been assigned a team, it’s time to hurry up and agree to a contract and start getting paid.

With that in mind, from Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren to Jabari Smith and Keegan Murray and beyond, let’s provide a full NBA rookie contracts breakdown for this year’s first-round draft picks — including exact rookie scale salary numbers for each player’s debut season.

2022-23 NBA Rookie Contracts & Salary Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac. Includes first-round picks on four-year contracts scheduled for restricted free agency in summer 2026.

2022-23 rookie salary : $11,055,120

: $11,055,120 2025-26 contract year salary : $15,334,769

2022-23 rookie salary : $9,891,240

: $9,891,240 2025-26 contract year salary : $13,731,368

At #2 overall Chet Holmgren will sign a 2 year, $20M contract with the #Thunder, including 2 club options that max the deal out at 4 years, $44.2M.



His $11M AAV makes him the 2nd highest average paid player on OKC right now. — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 24, 2022

2022-23 rookie salary : $8,882,640

: $8,882,640 2025-26 contract year salary: $12,350,392

4. Kings PF Keegan Murray: $36,371,093

2022-23 rookie salary : $8,008,440

: $8,008,440 2025-26 contract year salary : $11,144,093

5. Pistons PG/SG Jaden Ivey: $32,951,083

2022-23 rookie salary : $7,252,200

: $7,252,200 2025-26 contract year salary: $10,107,163

6. Pacers SG/SF Bennedict Mathurin: $29,936,173

2022-23 rookie salary : $6,586,800

: $6,586,800 2025-26 contract year salary : $9,187,573

One of the best CBA changes was making the first-round rookie scale pre-signed cap hit match the 120% almost all players sign for. This gets first rounders signed much earlier.



Half of the first-round picks from the 2022 NBA Draft have signed their rookie scale contract already. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 3, 2022

2022-23 rookie salary : $6,012,960

: $6,012,960 2025-26 contract year salary : $8,399,983

8. Pelicans PG Dyson Daniels: $25,059,830

2022-23 rookie salary : Not reported

: Not reported 2025-26 contract year salary : Not reported

: Not reported NOTE: Dyson Daniels’ contract and salary figures are estimated based on NBA rookie scale

9. Spurs PF Jeremy Sochan: $23,046,631

2022-23 rookie salary : Not reported

: Not reported 2025-26 contract year salary : Not reported

: Not reported NOTE: Jeremy Sochan’s contract and salary figures are estimated based on NBA rookie scale

10. Wizards SG Johnny Davis: $21,898,509

2022-23 rookie salary : $4,810,320

: $4,810,320 2025-26 contract year salary: $6,746,229

Thunder SF Ousmane Dieng: $21,066,202

Thunder SG Jalen Williams: $20,256,917

Hornets C Jalen Duren: $19,474,362

Cavaliers SG Ochai Agbaji: $18,726,365

Hornets C Mark Williams: $18,001,011

Hawks SF A.J. Griffin: $17,106,137

Rockets SF Tari Eason: $16,257,246

Bulls SG Dalen Terry: $15,451,334 (estimated)

Grizzlies PF Jake LaRavia: $14,763,367

Spurs SG Malaki Branham: $14,177,193 (estimated)

Nuggets SG Christian Braun: $13,769,157

Grizzlies C Walker Kessler: $13,371,742 (estimated)

Grizzlies SF David Roddy: $12,985,886

Bucks SG MarJon Beauchamp: $12,609,027 (estimated)

Spurs SG Blake Wesley: $12,240,728

Mavericks SF Wendell Moore Jr.: $11,838,988 (estimated)

Heat SF Nikola Jović: $11,501,537

Warriors SF Patrick Baldwin Jr.: $11,433,054 (estimated)

Rockets PG TyTy Washington: $11,349,659

Nuggets SG Peyton Watson: $11,267,516