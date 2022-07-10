July 10, 2022
Basketball player Chet Holmgren shaking hands with Adam Silver while standing on a stage and being photographed by cameras
Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren will make just over $9.8 million in is rookie season. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
NBA Rookie Contracts & 2022-23 Salary Breakdown

By Sam Dunn
Jul 10, 2022
From Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren to Jalen Duren and Nikola Jović, Boardroom has your definitive guide to NBA rookie contracts and salary details for 2022’s first-round picks.

As soon as the NBA Finals wrap but before the many overlapping frenzies of the offseason period and free agency begin to rage in earnest, we witness the night in which a few dozen elite-level (mostly) amateur basketball talents hear their names called from a podium by a powerful, influential bald man.

Once the NBA Draft has come and gone and everyone’s been assigned a team, it’s time to hurry up and agree to a contract and start getting paid.

With that in mind, from Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren to Jabari Smith and Keegan Murray and beyond, let’s provide a full NBA rookie contracts breakdown for this year’s first-round draft picks — including exact rookie scale salary numbers for each player’s debut season.

2022-23 NBA Rookie Contracts & Salary Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac. Includes first-round picks on four-year contracts scheduled for restricted free agency in summer 2026.

1. Magic PF Paolo Banchero: $50,158,769
2. Thunder C Chet Holmgren: $44,889,248
3. Rockets PF Jabari Smith. Jr.: $40,330,432
  • 2022-23 rookie salary: $8,882,640
  • 2025-26 contract year salary: $12,350,392
4. Kings PF Keegan Murray: $36,371,093
5. Pistons PG/SG Jaden Ivey: $32,951,083
  • 2022-23 rookie salary: $7,252,200
  • 2025-26 contract year salary: $10,107,163
6. Pacers SG/SF Bennedict Mathurin: $29,936,173
7. Trail Blazers SG Shaedon Sharpe: $27,340,903
8. Pelicans PG Dyson Daniels: $25,059,830
  • 2022-23 rookie salary: Not reported
  • 2025-26 contract year salary: Not reported
  • NOTE: Dyson Daniels’ contract and salary figures are estimated based on NBA rookie scale
9. Spurs PF Jeremy Sochan: $23,046,631
10. Wizards SG Johnny Davis: $21,898,509
  • 2022-23 rookie salary: $4,810,320
  • 2025-26 contract year salary: $6,746,229

Thunder SF Ousmane Dieng: $21,066,202

Thunder SG Jalen Williams: $20,256,917

Hornets C Jalen Duren: $19,474,362

Cavaliers SG Ochai Agbaji: $18,726,365

Hornets C Mark Williams: $18,001,011

Hawks SF A.J. Griffin: $17,106,137

Rockets SF Tari Eason: $16,257,246

Bulls SG Dalen Terry: $15,451,334 (estimated)

Grizzlies PF Jake LaRavia: $14,763,367

Spurs SG Malaki Branham: $14,177,193 (estimated)

Nuggets SG Christian Braun: $13,769,157

Grizzlies C Walker Kessler: $13,371,742 (estimated)

Grizzlies SF David Roddy: $12,985,886

Bucks SG MarJon Beauchamp: $12,609,027 (estimated)

Spurs SG Blake Wesley: $12,240,728

Mavericks SF Wendell Moore Jr.: $11,838,988 (estimated)

Heat SF Nikola Jović: $11,501,537

Warriors SF Patrick Baldwin Jr.: $11,433,054 (estimated)

Rockets PG TyTy Washington: $11,349,659

Nuggets SG Peyton Watson: $11,267,516

