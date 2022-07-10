NBA Rookie Contracts & 2022-23 Salary Breakdown

From Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren to Jalen Duren and Nikola Jović, Boardroom has your definitive guide to NBA rookie contracts and salary details for 2022’s first-round picks.
As soon as the NBA Finals wrap but before the many overlapping frenzies of the offseason period and free agency begin to rage in earnest, we witness the night in which a few dozen elite-level (mostly) amateur basketball talents hear their names called from a podium by a powerful, influential bald man.
Once the NBA Draft has come and gone and everyone’s been assigned a team, it’s time to hurry up and agree to a contract and start getting paid.
With that in mind, from Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren to Jabari Smith and Keegan Murray and beyond, let’s provide a full NBA rookie contracts breakdown for this year’s first-round draft picks — including exact rookie scale salary numbers for each player’s debut season.
2022-23 NBA Rookie Contracts & Salary Earnings
All dollar figures via Spotrac. Includes first-round picks on four-year contracts scheduled for restricted free agency in summer 2026.
1. Magic PF Paolo Banchero: $50,158,769
- 2022-23 rookie salary: $11,055,120
- 2025-26 contract year salary: $15,334,769
2. Thunder C Chet Holmgren: $44,889,248
- 2022-23 rookie salary: $9,891,240
- 2025-26 contract year salary: $13,731,368
3. Rockets PF Jabari Smith. Jr.: $40,330,432
- 2022-23 rookie salary: $8,882,640
- 2025-26 contract year salary: $12,350,392
4. Kings PF Keegan Murray: $36,371,093
- 2022-23 rookie salary: $8,008,440
- 2025-26 contract year salary: $11,144,093
5. Pistons PG/SG Jaden Ivey: $32,951,083
- 2022-23 rookie salary: $7,252,200
- 2025-26 contract year salary: $10,107,163
6. Pacers SG/SF Bennedict Mathurin: $29,936,173
- 2022-23 rookie salary: $6,586,800
- 2025-26 contract year salary: $9,187,573
7. Trail Blazers SG Shaedon Sharpe: $27,340,903
- 2022-23 rookie salary: $6,012,960
- 2025-26 contract year salary: $8,399,983
8. Pelicans PG Dyson Daniels: $25,059,830
- 2022-23 rookie salary: Not reported
- 2025-26 contract year salary: Not reported
- NOTE: Dyson Daniels’ contract and salary figures are estimated based on NBA rookie scale
9. Spurs PF Jeremy Sochan: $23,046,631
- 2022-23 rookie salary: Not reported
- 2025-26 contract year salary: Not reported
- NOTE: Jeremy Sochan’s contract and salary figures are estimated based on NBA rookie scale
10. Wizards SG Johnny Davis: $21,898,509
- 2022-23 rookie salary: $4,810,320
- 2025-26 contract year salary: $6,746,229
Thunder SF Ousmane Dieng: $21,066,202
Thunder SG Jalen Williams: $20,256,917
Hornets C Jalen Duren: $19,474,362
Cavaliers SG Ochai Agbaji: $18,726,365
Hornets C Mark Williams: $18,001,011
Hawks SF A.J. Griffin: $17,106,137
Rockets SF Tari Eason: $16,257,246
Bulls SG Dalen Terry: $15,451,334 (estimated)
Grizzlies PF Jake LaRavia: $14,763,367
Spurs SG Malaki Branham: $14,177,193 (estimated)
Nuggets SG Christian Braun: $13,769,157
Grizzlies C Walker Kessler: $13,371,742 (estimated)
Grizzlies SF David Roddy: $12,985,886
Bucks SG MarJon Beauchamp: $12,609,027 (estimated)
Spurs SG Blake Wesley: $12,240,728
Mavericks SF Wendell Moore Jr.: $11,838,988 (estimated)
Heat SF Nikola Jović: $11,501,537
Warriors SF Patrick Baldwin Jr.: $11,433,054 (estimated)
Rockets PG TyTy Washington: $11,349,659
Nuggets SG Peyton Watson: $11,267,516