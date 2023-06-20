Victor Wembanyama (left) and Scoot Henderson are expected to go No. 1 and No. 2 in the 2023 NBA Draft. (Chris Unger for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Find out how much money Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and the stars of the 2023 NBA Draft stand to make on their rookie contracts.

Thursday, June 22 marks the first day in which 58 hoopers get to call themselves NBA players for the very first time — and though it’s already a foregone conclusion that French phenom Victor Wembanyama is headed to the San Antonio Spurs at No. 1 overall, he won’t actually be considered an active member of Gregg Popovich’s roster until he signs his first contract.

Last year, No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero received a four-year deal worth $50.16 million from the Orlando Magic, with his salary scheduled to reach as high as $15.33 million in 2025-26. So, what do next season’s rookie scale salary rules mean for Wemby, Scoot Henderson, Brandon Miller, Amen and Ausar Thompson, and the rising crop of rookies headed to the Association?

Below, check out the complete estimated NBA Draft pick salaries overview for the 30 picks making up the first round — and be sure to read the fine print, as players and their agents do have some room to negotiate.

Estimated NBA Draft Pick Salaries 2023

Salary data via RealGM. The NBA collective bargaining agreement allows selected in the first round to negotiate salaries up to 20% higher than standard rookie scale as listed for their draft position — for the No. 1 pick, that means a 2023-24 salary as high as $11.98 million.