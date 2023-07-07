It’s Wemby time in the Association — are you ready? Boardroom takes a look at San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama contract at rookie scale.
Sometimes, there’s a debate over who’s due to go No. 1 in a given NBA Draft. In certain extra-special years, that argument is downright heated. 2023 was not one of those years.
French phenom Victor Wembanyama’s fate as the top selection was effectively decided as soon as he opted to make the jump to the NBA. Such is the case for a 7-foot-3 center whose quickness and inside-outside skill, particularly on the defensive end, have him likened not to a unicorn as much as an alien.
With San Antonio winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, it was officially Wemby time in south Texas — and check-cashing time as well. Before his career earnings explode with potentially several seismic extensions, let’s take a look at the details behind the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama contract at rookie salary scale.
Victor Wembanyama Contract Details & Salary
Years: 4
Total value: $55,174,766
Average annual value: $13,793,692
Restricted free agency: 2027 (restricted)
Estimated annual rookie scale salary numbers:
2023-24: $12,160,680
2024-25: $12,768,960
2025-26 team option: $13,376,880
2026-27 team option: $16,868,246
Wembanyama comes over to the Spurs from Metropolitans 92 of France’s LNB, where he led the club to the league Final before losing in the championship series to AS Monaco. Making the big jump to San Antonio, he’ll play under a head coach in Gregg Popovich who has already shaped the careers of two Hall of Fame big men in David Robinson and Tim Duncan.
Victor Wembanyama’s Career Earning Potential
ESTIMATED NBA CAREER EARNINGS THROUGH 2026-27: $55,174,766
In the summer of 2026, Wembanyama will be eligible to sign a rookie extension worth up to 25% of the salary cap, or 30% if he meets certain performance milestones like All-NBA.
As things currently stand, his salary number sits at around 9% of the cap, but he is speculated to have a lucrative deal in place with Nike already.
