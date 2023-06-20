About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Fashion June 20, 2023
Shlomo Sprung
Shlomo Sprung

Amen and Ausar Thompson, Waraire Boswell Unveil Jackets Inspired by NBA Draft Night Suits

Photo courtesy of Waraire Boswell x American Express
With support from American Express, the twin NBA prospects and the celebrated fashion designer are ringing in the 2023 draft with an extra pinch of style.

This week, Amen and Ausar Thompson will not only become the first Overtime Elite players to be selected in an NBA Draft — they’re likely to be the first set of twins ever taken inside the top 10. Naturally, a historic occasion calls for some special drip.

The Thompsons collaborated with American Express and renowned designer Waraire Boswell to design draft day suits that inspired a limited edition jacket collection that AmEx cardholders can purchase. The jackets will come in cream, navy, and black, with Waraire’s “A” logo on the front and “Association” printed on the back to signify the partnership between the brand and the NBA.

Only 500 lightweight linen jackets will be available for purchase online. On draft night, Amen will wear cream while Ausar dons navy, making this collection a worthy complement.

Photo courtesy of Waraire Boswell x American Express

“I want them to feel like this was the payoff for all their hard work that they put in,” Boswell said. “I want them to feel the way that they play, and that’s magnificent.”

Among the reasons the Thompsons gravitated toward Boswell was that he himself is tall; that was a main inspiration behind him becoming a designer in that there simply weren’t many options for someone his size.

Photos courtesy of Waraire Boswell x American Express

All told, these three collaborators have experienced atypical paths to success. The twins famously eschewed the college route to spend a year at OTE, where they impressed scouts through their unique blend of athleticism and basketball IQ to put themselves in prime position to make their professional dreams come true.

And thanks to Boswell, Amen and Ausar Thompson can celebrate the greatest night of their respective lives in immaculate style.

Read More: