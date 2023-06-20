With support from American Express, the twin NBA prospects and the celebrated fashion designer are ringing in the 2023 draft with an extra pinch of style.

This week, Amen and Ausar Thompson will not only become the first Overtime Elite players to be selected in an NBA Draft — they’re likely to be the first set of twins ever taken inside the top 10. Naturally, a historic occasion calls for some special drip.

The Thompsons collaborated with American Express and renowned designer Waraire Boswell to design draft day suits that inspired a limited edition jacket collection that AmEx cardholders can purchase. The jackets will come in cream, navy, and black, with Waraire’s “A” logo on the front and “Association” printed on the back to signify the partnership between the brand and the NBA.

Only 500 lightweight linen jackets will be available for purchase online. On draft night, Amen will wear cream while Ausar dons navy, making this collection a worthy complement.

Photo courtesy of Waraire Boswell x American Express

“I want them to feel like this was the payoff for all their hard work that they put in,” Boswell said. “I want them to feel the way that they play, and that’s magnificent.”

Among the reasons the Thompsons gravitated toward Boswell was that he himself is tall; that was a main inspiration behind him becoming a designer in that there simply weren’t many options for someone his size.

Photos courtesy of Waraire Boswell x American Express

All told, these three collaborators have experienced atypical paths to success. The twins famously eschewed the college route to spend a year at OTE, where they impressed scouts through their unique blend of athleticism and basketball IQ to put themselves in prime position to make their professional dreams come true.

And thanks to Boswell, Amen and Ausar Thompson can celebrate the greatest night of their respective lives in immaculate style.