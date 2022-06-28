Bennedict Mathurin: The Red Carpet Interview

Mathurin spoke with Boardroom about how his late brother inspired him, which Montreal-born NBA player he’d dunk on, and more.

Rocking a red-patterned Dolce & Gabbana suit, a Hublot watch, and an iced-out chain, Bennedict Mathurin can only hope he’s as ready for the NBA as he was for the NBA Draft‘s red carpet on Thursday. The Montreal native was selected sixth overall by the Indiana Pacers, and is hoping to infuse his new team with the shooting and athleticism he displayed at the University of Arizona.

He chatted with Boardroom about how his late brother inspired him, how he’d spend his first $1 million, and the fellow Montreal NBA player he’d love to dunk on.

What he’d be doing if not for basketball:

“I played hockey and football. I’d probably say hockey was my second sport [I could play at the] professional level.”

A song that would describe his feeling on the red carpet on Draft Day:

“‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing’ by Kanye West. You really can’t tell me nothing.”

The NBA player he’s most excited to play against

“Lu Dort, my guy. Can’t wait to play against him. “

What he’s doing with the first million dollars he earns:

“I’m not even gonna spend it to be honest. I’m saving, but to be honest I need a little chain. I need a little something. “

The significance of his chain

“It says DomixWorld. Unfortunately my brother [Dominique] passed away a couple of years ago and he’s always with me [also on the inner lining of his jacket]. I had to make sure he was with me here today too.”

What he learned from his brother

“You don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t do anything. I’ve accomplished a lot of things and worked really hard to get to this level.”

When he first thought he could make the NBA

“I’m a really confident guy, so since 12 I was like ‘I’m gonna play in the NBA.'”

If he could dunk on one NBA player, whom would it be?

“Lu Dort”

If he could invest in one company right now, what would it be?

“Probably Axe, a power fragrance.”

If he could only choose one streaming service:

“YouTube”