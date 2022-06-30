Jeremy Sochan: The Red Carpet Interview

Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan discussed everything from his possible future career, how his many travels shaped him, and who he wants to dunk on.

Jeremy Sochan the NBA‘s new Mr. Worldwide. After spending his childhood across England, Germany, and Poland, the Baylor standout landed with the San Antonio Spurs at No. 9 in the 2022 NBA draft last week.

Adorned in a lavender Indochino suit and Ferragamo loafers, the 6-foot-9 big man discussed everything from his possible future career, how his many travels shaped him, and who he wants to throw down on in the league.

What he would be doing if not for basketball:

Maybe fashion. I want to be a police officer, so maybe that.

A song that would describe his feeling on the red carpet on Draft Day:

Oh, you put me on the spot. “Draft Day” by Drake.

What he’s doing with the first million dollars he earns:

I don’t have a diver’s license, so no car. I’m probably going for some fashion, some clothes, shoes.

When he first thought he could make the NBA:

I think from day one, I thought I belonged in the NBA. But maybe two, three years ago, I really realized this was a possibility, and I have the potential to do it.

Which part of the world he’s most influenced by:

My unique background, just being from all these different places, I think it all gave me an identity in some way. It all made me better.

If he could dunk on one NBA player, whom would it be?

Everyone.