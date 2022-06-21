The Beginner’s Guide to Paolo Banchero

Boardroom highlights everything you need to know about Paolo Banchero, the most NBA-ready player in this year’s draft class.

Paolo Banchero believes he is the best player in Thursday’s 2022 NBA Draft, and with his seasoned skillset and genetic build, he has every reason to think he can make an immediate impact in the league.

The former Duke standout is projected to be a top-three pick. As a proven threat on the offensive and defensive ends, NBA general managers know precisely what they’re getting in Paolo.

Let’s get into the specifics.

Tale of the Tape

Age: 19

Height: 6’10”

Position: SF/PF

Projected draft position: No. 3 overall, via ESPN

Previous team: Duke Blue Devils

Agents: Mike Miller/ LIFT Sports Management

Career achievements: Consensus second-team All-American (2022), ACC Rookie of the Year (2022), First-team All-ACC (2022), ACC All-Rookie Team (2022), McDonald’s All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021)

NIL Deals and Perks

JD Sports: Access to British sportswear and featured in advertisements.

Access to British sportswear and featured in advertisements. Yahoo: Brand ambassadorship for the Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick’em March Madness bracket game with Chet Holmgren.

Brand ambassadorship for the Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick’em March Madness bracket game with Chet Holmgren. Panini: Exclusive physical and digital cards with the brand.

Exclusive physical and digital cards with the brand. Dreamworks Motorsports: Custom Jeep from the vehicle customization company.

Custom Jeep from the vehicle customization company. NBA2K: 2K grants Paolo with his character in the game for MyTeam modes, and he helped create additional 2K content throughout the 2022 NBA season.

Player Evaluation

Banchero is somewhat of a hybrid player. His back-to-the-basket style makes NBA pundits nostalgic for the bigs of the ’90s, while quick feet, turn-around post moves, and a beautiful bank shot make him an elite interior scorer. However, he also has the physical tools and skills to fit into today’s NBA game.

He stands nearly 7 feet tall and can grab rebounds with force, dribble the ball the length of the court, and finish with tenacity at the other end. He has elite footwork on both ends, excellent ball-handling, and a jump shot that he employs with confidence.

Paolo will have to work on his overall basketball IQ, which can often lead to wrong shot selection and costly turnovers. But as he continues to develop, the sky is the limit for the future top-five pick.

College Stats

Points per game: 17.2

17.2 Assists per game: 3.2

3.2 Rebounds per game: 7.8

7.8 Field Goal %: 47.8

47.8 3-Point %: 33.8

Banchero was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2021 class. He led Duke to the 2022 Final Four and was named ACC Rookie of the Year. He led the team in points and rebounds per game and was fourth in the ACC in overall in minutes.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. See the entire draft order here.