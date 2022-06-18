The Beginner’s Guide to Chet Holmgren

Before the NBA draft, Boardroom discusses everything you need to know about Chet Holmgren, the lengthy big projected to be a top three pick.

Chet Holmgren is one of the most touted NBA prospects heading into the 2022 NBA Draft.

It’s common knowledge that the Gonzaga star is a projected top-three pick — a 7-foot shot-blocker with elite perimeter shooting and ball-handling skills like a guard. But let’s get to know Holmgren better before draft day.

Tale of the Tape

Age: 20

Height: 7-foot

Position: PF/C

Projected draft position: No. 2 overall via ESPN

Previous team: Gonzaga Bulldogs

Agents: Bill Duffy/WME Sports/BDA Sports

Career achievements: Consensus second-team All-American (2022), WCC Defensive Player of the Year (2022), WCC Newcomer of the Year (2022), First-team All-WCC (2022), WCC All-Freshman Team (2022), National high school player of the year (2021), McDonald’s All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), NikeHoop Summit (2021), Minnesota Mr. Basketball (2021), FIBA Under-19 World Cup MVP (2021)

NIL Deals and Perks

Topps: Assisting in a player-curated set, an artist-based set, and Topps NOW cards that feature highlights from the 2021-22 season. He’ll also be utilized in both physical and digital Topps cards.

Assisting in a player-curated set, an artist-based set, and Topps NOW cards that feature highlights from the 2021-22 season. He’ll also be utilized in both physical and digital Topps cards. Bose: Free QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones valued at $279.

Free QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones valued at $279. Yahoo: Brand ambassadorship for the Yahoo Sports Tourney Pick’em March Madness bracket game.

Player Evaluation

Offensively, he’s an NBA point guard’s dream in the pick-and-roll as a lob threat, pick-and-pop shot-maker, and possesses the ability to step out to the three-point line at a 39% clip. Holmgren also loves to cut to the basketball and runs hard on fast breaks to finish at the rim efficiently.

Holmgren’s greatest strengths on the basketball court combine his high IQ for the game with his skills. Defensively, he’s got quick feet for his size, plus length and shot-blocking ability. He averaged 9.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocked shots per game in college. Part of that is due to his athleticism, but his overall feel for the game allows him to be in a position to make game-winning plays.

Chet’s lack of strength will need to improve if he wants to win battles against All-Star big men like Joel Embiid or Giannis. However, he’ll have time to grow into his NBA body.

College Stats

Points per game: 14.1

14.1 Assists per game: 1.9

1.9 Rebounds per game: 9.9

9.9 Field Goal %: 60.7

60.7 3-Point %: 39

Holmgren was the top-ranked player in the country during his senior year of high school. He averaged 21 points and 12.3 rebounds and won the Class 3A state title, his fourth state championship, at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chet’s dominance continued as the five-star recruit announced his intent to play for Gonzaga. He established himself as a two-way player with his incredible coordination, shot-blocking ability, perimeter shooting, and an overall feel for the game that can’t be taught.

Combine all of those factors, and it’s not a surprise why Holmgren decided to forego his remaining NCAA eligibility and enter the NBA Draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. See the full draft order here.