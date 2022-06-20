The Beginner’s Guide to Shaedon Sharpe

Boardroom maps out everything you need to know about Shaedon Sharpe, a wildcard in the NBA Draft with tremendous upside.

Shaedon Sharpe is one of the youngest candidates in this year’s NBA Draft. The 19-year-old shooting guard is an unproven wildcard with his lack of collegiate experience. Yet, his elite sniper skills from long-range could easily translate to making him the biggest steal.

Let’s get to know Shaedon before draft day.

Shaedon Sharpe Tale of the Tape

Age: 19

Height: 6’6”

Position: SG/SF

Projected draft position: No. 8 overall, via ESPN.

Previous team: Kentucky Wildcats

Agents: Dwayne Washington

Career achievements: Sharpe didn’t play basketball during his time at Kentucky. Instead, he elected to sit out the year to prepare for his NBA career.

NIL Deals and Perks

SoleSavy: Brand integration, storytelling, content, and a possibility for special edition sneakers.

Brand integration, storytelling, content, and a possibility for special edition sneakers. Culture Kings Streetwear: Help the brand highlight upcoming talent, creatives, artists, and visionaries. Also, featured in content for the brand regarding commercials and advertisements. Lastly, a unique 15% off code that earns an additional profit.

Player Evaluation

Sharpe is ridiculously athletic and can spring on the bounce instantly to put a defender on a poster. He thirsts for finishing at the rim and can score within the offense, yet he can isolate and break down defenders. His ball-handling skills, lethal jump shot, and explosive leaping abilities give him a well-equipped offensive arsenal for any team.

On the other side of the ball, he hustles. Despite not having on-ball defensive aptitude, Sharpe has the athleticism and length required to evolve into an exceptional defender who can deflect passes in the lane.

Sometimes, Shaedon can become inconsistent with his jump shot. He’ll have to develop a consistent floater at the next level for when his shot isn’t falling.

All in all, Sharpe’s raw offensive scoring and intangibles could be a risk worth taking.

Shaedon Sharpe Skips College Ball

Sharpe did not play a single minute of college basketball.

Coming out of high school, Shaedon was the No. 1-ranked player in the 2022 draft and labeled a five-star recruit from Rivals, ESPN, and 247Sports. He was relatively unknown on the radar of recruits and was initially an unranked recruit. His strong performance at Nike’s Elite Youth Basketball League put him on the map. He went from unranked to No. 1 virtually overnight, averaging 21.6 points a game and shooting 46% from the three-point line during the competition.

Sharpe committed to the University of Kentucky in the summer of 2021, despite having offers from Kansas and the NBA’s G-League. After committing to being a Wildcat, Sharpe elected to sit out of his first year to prepare for the draft.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 23, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN. See the entire draft order here.

