As Kevin Durant celebrates a milestone birthday, the Boardroom family looks back at everything that he’s built off the court.

Kevin Durant is heading back to Phoenix for his second season. Despite his meteoric rise as one of the best players in the history of the NBA, Durant’s impact extends far beyond the hardwood.

As he celebrates his 35th birthday, Durant can look back at a remarkable year during which he doubled down on his investments in sports teams and leagues, continued to build his production credits, and signed Nike basketball’s third-ever lifetime deal. KD is the blueprint for the modern athlete/investor. In addition to his investment in the MLS, NWSL, and Major League Pickleball, Durant has also set his sights on emerging sports leagues, such as the Premier Lacrosse League, Athletes Unlimited, and League One Volleyball.

Additionally, Durant announced Boardroom’s newest venture: the Boardroom Advisory, which will work with athletes, executives, and brands to create opportunities through venture and private equity investing, sports ownership opportunities, business strategy, and content creation.

Let’s take a closer look at the Kevin Durant business portfolio.

Kevin Durant Business & Investments Overview

NOTE: This list is Boardroom’s curation of the most important Kevin Durant businesses and ventures and is not to be considered exhaustive.

Type: Sports, Media and Entertainment Company

Sports, Media and Entertainment Company Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2016

: 2016 Fun Fact: 35V includes investments in more than 100 startups, and serves as the foundation from which Boardroom was born.

Boardroom

Type : Media Company

: Media Company Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2019

: 2019 Fun fact: Prior to founding Boardroom, Kevin and his business partner, Rich Kleiman, hosted a limited-release show on ESPN called The Boardroom. The show brought fans inside the business of sports, featuring real-time conversations with athletes and executives about what’s really changing the game. The conversations that they had on that platform served as the foundation for the media company.

Durant Family Foundation

Type: Philanthropic Foundation

Philanthropic Foundation Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2013

: 2013 Fun Fact: The foundation’s mission is to enrich the lives of at-risk youth from low-income backgrounds through educational, athletic, and social programs. DFF started the BUILD IT AND THEY WILL BALL initiative, which aims to build high-quality basketball courts in low-income neighborhoods. Since 2015, it has constructed 32 courts around the world, from Brooklyn to Guangzhou, China. Additionally, in 2019, DFF opened The Durant Center, a 10-year, $10 million investment in partnership with College Track, which provides out-of-school time programming for local youth of Prince George’s County and has served over 230 students to date.

Type : Sportswear Brand

: Sportswear Brand Role : Lifetime Athlete

: Lifetime Athlete Fun fact: Kevin is the Beaverton Brand’s third-ever lifetime basketball athlete, joining rare air with the elite company of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Philadelphia Union

Type : MLS Team

: MLS Team Role : Minority Investor

: Minority Investor Year of Investment : 2020

: 2020 Fun fact: The Union claimed the Eastern Conference Championship in 2022 to advance to their first-ever MLS Cup Final.

NJ/NY Gotham FC

Type : NWSL Team

: NWSL Team Role : Minority Investor

: Minority Investor Investment Year : 2022

: 2022 Fun Fact: Durant jumpstarted a long list of all-star investors in NJ/NY Gotham FC, which also includes Sue Bird and Eli Manning.

Brooklyn Aces

Type: Major League Pickleball Team

Major League Pickleball Team Role : Majority Owner

: Majority Owner Investment Year: 2022

2022 Fun Fact: Following the Brooklyn Aces‘ first season, the team added Michael B. Jordan, Drake, and Steve Stoute as new investors to the team.

Type : Network of Professional Sports Leagues

: Network of Professional Sports Leagues Role : Investor

: Investor Year of Investment : 2023

: 2023 Fun fact: Athletes Unlimited seeks to provide a new variety of professional sports leagues for women. Since starting 2020, AU has rolled out basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, and softball leagues. Additionally, it is a Public Benefit Corporation founded on the values of innovation, inclusion, and excellence. Prior to making an official investment in 2023, Durant served on AU’s advisory board since its inception.

Type : Professional Lacrosse League

: Professional Lacrosse League Role : Investor

: Investor Investment Year : 2022

: 2022 Fun Fact: Boardroom and the PLL teamed up for the first-ever street lacrosse event in Sept. 2023. The afternoon featured an updated version of North America’s oldest game and brought in athletes from across New York City.

Type: Professional Golf League

Professional Golf League Role : Investor

: Investor Investment Year : 2023

: 2023 Fun Fact: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy founded the league, which is expected to make its debut in 2024. KD joins a deep list of investors, including Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala, Steve Nash, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, and Diana Taurasi.

Type : Professional Volleyball League

: Professional Volleyball League Role : Investor

: Investor Investment Year : 2023

: 2023 Fun Fact: League One Volleyball raised $35 million in Series B funding with investments from Lindsey Vonn, Candace Parker, Jayson Tatum, and more.