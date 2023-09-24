WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 27: Megan Rapinoe of USA walks out for the the pitch inspection prior to the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between USA and Netherlands at Wellington Regional Stadium on July 27, 2023 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe will soon don the stars and stripes in her final US match. However, the USWNT and NWSL star has assembled a hefty investment portfolio that will keep her busy in her next chapter.

Megan Rapinoe changed the game of women’s soccer in the United States. However, her legacy will always be greater than the sport.

After the overwhelming success of the US women’s national team highlighted the critical gaps in pay in US soccer, Rapinoe led the charge alongside her fellow teammates to ensure equity. Her tenacious play on the pitch translated into a hefty book of business beyond it.

Adding to her countless accolades, President Joe Biden recognized Rapinoe with the nation’s highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Biden pointed to her tireless work to promote equity in his remarks. The outspoken forward put her values first when assembling her laundry list of investments, creating a portfolio that aimed to generate more than simple profits.

In addition to her independent investments, Rapinoe has become a beacon for progress. She has repeatedly collaborated with heritage brands such as Nike and Victoria’s Secret as they aimed to appeal to a new demographic.

Let’s take a closer look at the Megan Rapinoe business portfolio.

Megan Rapinoe Business & Investments Overview

NOTE: This list is Boardroom’s curation of the most important Megan Rapinoe businesses and ventures and is not to be considered exhaustive.

Re-Inc

Type : Lifestyle Brand

: Lifestyle Brand Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2019

: 2019 Fun fact: Rapinoe teamed up with fellow USWNT stars Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg, and Christen Press to build a lifestyle brand that challenged the status quo. From raising awareness around key social issues to creating a fashion line that reflects the values they hold so close, the brand has grown along with the founders’ interests. Additionally, it has expanded its footprint to include original content, such as the RE-CAP show, which features Heath and Press.

A Touch More

Type: Production Company

Production Company Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2022

: 2022 Fun Fact: Rapinoe launched the company alongside her fiancée, WNBA legend Sue Bird. They told Variety that they envision the company as “a manifestation of our values, and our desire to bring to the surface stories of those who shape and move culture forward.” They launched it in partnership with TOGETHXR, which Bird co-founded with Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, and Simone Sanders.

Nike

Type : Sportswear Brand

: Sportswear Brand Role : Nike Athlete & Collaborator

: Nike Athlete & Collaborator Fun fact: Rapinoe launched a collaborative line with the Swoosh in 2022. Together, they jointly revealed a new Nike x Megan logo. Rapinoe told Women’s Wear Daily at the time of its launch that she envisioned the collaboration as “a new model for athlete partnerships.”

Mendi

Type : CBD Brand

: CBD Brand Role : Advisor & Ambassador

: Advisor & Ambassador Founded : 2019

: 2019 Fun fact: Never one to shy away from alternative approaches to training and preparation, Rapinoe became an ambassador for the CBD wellness company founded by her twin sister Rachael. The brand is aimed at developing holistic wellness processes to enable both physical and mental health.

Happy Viking

Type : Plant-Based Superfood Nutrition Company

: Plant-Based Superfood Nutrition Company Role : Investor

: Investor Investment Year : 2022

: 2022 Fun Fact: In August 2022, Rapinoe joined a group of big-name investors, including Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant’s 35V, Peloton Vice President of Fitness Programming Robin Arzón, and LPGA Champion Michelle Wie West in her investment in the Venus Williams-founded brand.

STATSports