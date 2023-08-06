He may have only retired from the NFL earlier this year, but Tom Brady has been preparing for his post-football career for years. That said, when you call it a career at 45, your orientation towards retirement tends to be a little, shall we say, mature than his contemporaries who hang up their cleats at 29. Plus, he had the retirement fakeout of 2021 to prepare for the real deal.

As Brady enters his next chapter, he’s assembled a portfolio of investments and opportunities throughout his 23-year career that positioned him for a bustling life after the gridiron. Since he officially called it quits at the end of the 2022 season, he’s only continued to add to his list of responsibilities with key equity positions in a number of sports ventures, including a little Ted Lasso cosplay as the newest owner of the EPL club Birmingham City FC.

One might think that making over $330 million throughout his career (and that doesn’t even factor in that Uggs money!) and securing a reportedly historic contract with FOX Sports might be enough for a solid nest egg, alas TB12’s pursuit of excellence will secure his seat in multiple boardrooms.

Let’s take a closer look.

The Tom Brady Companies, Businesses & Investments Overview

NOTE: This list is Boardroom’s curation of the most important Tom Brady businesses and ventures and is not to be considered exhaustive.

Type : Performance sportswear company

: Performance sportswear company Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2021

: 2021 Fun fact: Ahead of launching the brand, TB12 leaned into the new era of NIL, tapping 10 student-athletes to serve as the face of the brand. The roster included fellow Wolverine Cade McNamara and then-Jackson State QB, Shedeur Sanders.

TB12

Type : Wellness brand

: Wellness brand Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2013

: 2013 Fun fact: Brady launched TB12 with his longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero. The two linked up after Brady tore his ACL in the 2008 season, and the QB credits him with providing him with the health and wellness guidance that enabled him to play in the league for so long. The two co-authored The TB12 Method which documents the steps one must take for peak performance (hint: stay away from nightshades and I hope you love avocado ice cream).

Type : Fan Engagement brand

: Fan Engagement brand Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2021

: 2021 Fun fact: The company launched in the early phase of the NFT boom, distributing collections with a number of marquee athletes such as Justin Herbert, Sabrina Ionescu, and Tony Hawk. However, following a major shift in the market and Brady’s own struggles following the downfall of FTX, for which he served as a brand ambassador, the company pivoted in Summer 2023. According to the New York Times, it has shifted its strategy to “helping celebrities find ways to foster loyalty with their fans.”

Type : Production company

: Production company Role : Co-founder

: Co-founder Founded : 2016

: 2016 Fun fact: Brady co-founded the film and TV production house with Super Bowl XLII foe, New York Giants great Michael Strahan.

Type : WNBA team

: WNBA team Role : Minority Investor

: Minority Investor Purchased : 2023

: 2023 Fun Fact: Brady credits his five sisters with his love of women’s sports.

Las Vegas Night Owls

Type : Major League Pickleball club

: Major League Pickleball club Role : Investor

: Investor Purchased : 2022

: 2022 Fun fact: Brady joined tennis legend Kim Clijsters as a founding investor for the Night Owls amidst MLP’s massive expansion in Fall 2022. He joins Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., and Naomi Osaka as early stage investors in the super popular sport.

Type : NFL team

: NFL team Role : Minority Investor

: Minority Investor Purchased : 2023

: 2023 Fun fact: Brady joined the ownership group soon after the team picked up Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers, where he landed after the two QBs became embroiled in some tense negotiations amidst the front office in New England.