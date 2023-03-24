Seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady is the newest member of the WNBA ownership club. The former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback announced on social media Friday that he has purchased a stake in the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

“I’m excited to announce I’m going to become part of the Las Vegas Aces’ organization. It was a matter of time before I was back in the building with some of the greatest athletes in the world. I grew up with three older sisters, they were all incredible athletes in their own right, it’s where my love for women’s sports began,” Brady said. “I admire all the work of the Aces players and staff and what the WNBA continues to do to grow the sport. I’m ready to contribute in any way possible as a member of such a great organization. I can’t wait to watch these amazing, talented players bring another championship to Las Vegas. LFG.”

Honored to be joining the @LVAces family, a world class organization with a team of incredible athletes pic.twitter.com/JGU4tndZR2 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 23, 2023

Brady retired on Feb. 1 after a 23-year career that saw him become the most decorated player in NFL history. Now, his next chapter gets a major addition.

Las Vegas Raiders majority owner Mark Davis is also the primary stakeholder in the Aces. Over the past couple of years, rumors swirled about whether there was mutual interest regarding Brady playing for the Raiders, but with TB12 finishing his career in Tampa Bay, nothing came of it. Now Davis and Brady will officially be partners in business.

“Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court. Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole,” Davis said on the occasion.

In September, the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in four games to win their first WNBA championship. Chelsea Gray was named MVP of the series, following teammate A’ja Wilson receiving her second career regular season MVP award.

As WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement:

“We are pleased to see the incredible momentum around the WNBA continue as evidenced by our recent league and team equity deals. We look forward to welcoming Tom Brady as an owner once the league process and approvals are complete. We have seen Tom Brady courtside at our games and are thrilled he recognizes the value of supporting women’s basketball and the WNBA.”

Outside of his foray into sports ownership, Brady is set to begin a broadcasting career with Fox in 2024. His contract with the network reportedly spans over 10 years and is worth as much as $375 million. Brady’s other businesses ventures include NFT community Autograph, health and wellness business TB12, and his BRADY Brand apparel line.