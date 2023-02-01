Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs onto the field during introductions against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl rings, and 5 Super Bowl MVPs, legendary quarterback Tom Brady says he is retiring — for real this time.

Future Hall of Famer and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has once again announced his retirement. This time, he says, he means it.

Brady posted a video of himself on social media Wednesday morning sitting on a beach, and he wasted no time breaking the news. As he opened:

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away — I’m retiring for good.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

Brady retired on Feb. 1 last season as well, before ultimately deciding to return for one more year. He alludes to his previous announcement in the video saying, “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first so I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay.”

He then goes on to thank his family, friends, teammates, and competitors.

“I could go on forever,” he said. “Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing, I love you all.”

When Brady retired last year, there was much deliberation about if he truly wanted to hang up his cleats for good. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had reached the 2022 NFC divisional playoff and nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback win before falling to the late-game heroics of Los Angeles Rams’ tandem Matt Stafford and Cooper Kupp. With the Bucs only two games away from the Super Bowl, wanting to chase his eighth ring could have been a motivating factor for him returning this past season.

However, this season did not go as planned. Though the Buccaneers won the NFC South, they went 8-9 and were bounced out of the playoffs in an embarrassing defeat to the Dallas Cowboys. Brady would have been a free agent this offseason and could have chosen to reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, in Las Vegas. There was also the possibility of him returning close to home and playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Reports swirled that the desire to be physically closer to his family could have been a reason why that did not ultimately happen.

The Tom Brady retirement saga signals a new beginning for the longtime New England Patriots signal caller. Brady has budding businesses, such as a fashion apparel line called Brady Brand, his health and wellness company TB12, and his NFT platform Autograph. Brady’s career earnings on the field equal just over $330 million over 23 NFL seasons. He will surpass his on-the-field cash in half that time in a broadcast deal he signed with FOX Sports last season that is reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years.

And so the Tom Brady chapter in the NFL’s history book appears to have officially closed. The chapter saw TB12 reach heights no player in NFL history has ever touched. With seven rings, nearly every regular season career passing record, every career playoff passing record, and a laundry list of additional accomplishments, Brady is undoubtedly the GOAT.

Now we wait to see if his business decisions will be just as impactful as his plays in the pocket.

Tom Brady’s Records, Career Earnings & Milestones

Tom Brady’s NFL records

Most career wins by a QB : 251

: 251 Most pass completions : 7,753

: 7,753 Most passing TDs : 649

: 649 Most passing yards : 89,214

: 89,214 Most completions in a single NFL regular season: 490 (2022)

NFL Salary Earnings

Career NFL base salary earnings : $67,480,705

: $67,480,705 Signing bonus earnings : $176,168,500

: $176,168,500 Other bonuses and incentives: $89,313,187

Career NFL salary earnings through 2022 season: $332,962,392 (No. 1 all-time)

With the New England Patriots (20 seasons): $235,166,804

(20 seasons): $235,166,804 With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3 seasons): $97,795,588

Click here for Boardroom’s deep dive on Brady’s final NFL contract.

Additional Milestones and Honors

15 Pro Bowl selections

Pro Bowl selections 6 All-Pro selections (3 First Team, 3 Second Team)

All-Pro selections (3 First Team, 3 Second Team) 3 NFL MVP awards

NFL MVP awards 2 AP Offensive Player of the Year awards

AP Offensive Player of the Year awards 7 Super Bowl championships

Super Bowl championships 5 Super Bowl MVP awards

Super Bowl MVP awards 2007 AP Male Athlete of the Year

2009 AP Comeback Player of the Year

