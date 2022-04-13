Tom Brady’s TB12 Appoints New CEO

Grant Shriver comes from Lowe’s Home Improvement to join forces with Brady and Alex Guerrero.

Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero’s health and wellness company inspired by the TB12 method named Grant Shriver its new CEO and partner, TB12 announced Wednesday.

Shriver is the former vice president of Lowe’s Home Improvement. He was in charge of building brands across Lowe’s — leading product innovation, design and development — after stints at Kohl’s and At Home. Shriver will now lead TB12’s growth and expansion efforts in product development, technology, and its body coaching business that now has physical locations in Foxborough, Boston, Tampa, West Palm Beach, and Philadelphia.

“Grant and I share the three most critical things that I have built my career on: discipline, strategy, and team,” Brady said. “Alex and I are excited to join forces with him to bring the extraordinary TB12 health and wellness holistic approach to the masses.”

Last month, Brady filed for a total of 26 new patents for “TOM BRADY” at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The intended uses are wide-ranging: food delivery services, non-alcoholic beverages, protein beverages, sports drinks, high protein cereal bars, meal replacement bars, meal kits, personal trainer services, protein supplements and more. There were also trademarks filed for Brady NFTs and Web3, with ESPN dropping its first ever NFT collection on Brady’s Autograph platform last week that showcases the greatest achievements in Brady’s G.O.A.T. career.

“It is a dream opportunity” Shriver said.“We are set to take this brand and expand rapidly into the marketplace — driving health and wellness through TB12 centers, technology, and e-commerce channels. We will serve all people at any age and at any level of activity. It is humbling, but not surprising, TB12 client testimonials are stories of life-changing impact, as the TB12 method routinely gets people out of pain and back to enjoying the things they love in life.”

“Grant provides an extraordinary opportunity to TB12, bringing his tremendous history in enterprise and brand development, and driving access for everyone to experience the method we know to be wildly successful, with a proven track record far superior to what we see in the market today,” Guerrero added. “Together Tom and I have put the TB12 Method to the test in the arena and in life, and it is now poised to be rolled out to the world.”

TB12 recently announced partnership with medical facilities including HSS Florida in West Palm Beach and the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia. The company also said the TB12 product line “is rapidly expanding through innovation and proprietary design, slated for market in the coming year.”

The 44-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady announced his retirement Feb. 1, and then un-retired in mid-March.

Brady is set to play his 23rd NFL season — his third on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after two decades with the New England Patriots.