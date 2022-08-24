Tom Brady Invites Fans into the Huddle with Autograph

Tom Brady is huddling up with fans in a new, interactive way. Brady’s NFT company Autograph is launching a signature experience known as “The Huddle” on Sept. 8, the first day of the NFL season. The insider fan club will include a Season Ticket, a $750 experience package that gives fans access to upcoming releases, limited-run merch, and live events from the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback.

Kanye West Files New Logo Trademark

When it comes to branding, Kanye West likes to keep it simple. Ye recently filed a trademark for a new logo set to be used for retail stores and a suite of clothing-related items. The simple circular logo features shades of blue similar to the famous GAP logo. West famously works in collaboration with the San Francisco-based retailer to produce his in-demand line. Earlier this year, West filed for YZYSPLY trademarks with plans to open brick-and-mortar locations.

NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game Heading to ABC

The proof is in the concept: people want more women’s sports. ESPN reports that Sunday’s match-up between the Wings and the Sun drew 795,000 viewers — making it the most-watched WNBA playoff game in 15 years. Now, in 2023, ABC is aiming to make history. For the first time, the network will serve as the home to 2023’s NCAA Women’s National Basketball Championship. The 2022 championship game aired on ESPN and drew 4.85 million viewers, the highest since 2004. ABC revealed that the game would be played at 3 p.m. ET on April 2 in Dallas, Texas.

YouTube TV Turns Mosaic in Multiscreen Update

YouTube TV users will soon be able to watch four live streams simultaneously. The “Mosaic Mode” will mimic Sony’s now-defunct PlayStation Vue service, which enables users to keep score on multiple games in real-time. Additionally, the platform will integrate YouTube Shorts, allowing them to compete with TikTok being available on TV screens.

Dave Grohl Guitar Amps Up Auction Block

One collector is about to acquire a piece of rock and roll history. Dave Grohl, the former member of Nirvana and lead singer of the Foo Fighters has put his 1990 Gretsch White Falcon guitar up for auction via Gardiner Houlgate. The iconic guitar was made famous in the band’s “Monkey Wrench” video. The coveted collectible will be auctioned off on Sept. 7 at Gardiner Houlgat in England.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Outpaces Expectations with $3.1B Quarter

Dick’s Sporting Goods has risen to unexpected financial heights. The sporting goods company reported $3.11 billion in second-quarter earnings, outpacing analysts’ calculations of $3.07 billion. Despite the pandemic, the company continues to strike deals with corporate entities and has launched a number of in-house labels over the last two years. Earlier in 2022, Dick’s entered an agreement with the WNBA’s Chicago Sky as the team’s official retailer and revealed the brand CALIA, its first-ever women’s golf collection.

EA Sports Secures Long-Term MLS License

EA Sports is continuing an effort to give FIFA23 players an authentic experience. Over the last two months, EA secured long-term licensing deals with international soccer leagues La Liga and Serie A. Recently, Major League Soccer and Electronic Arts announced a long-term extension that will keep MLS players, teams, and stadiums in the game and eSports leagues. Furthermore, the deal includes social media campaigns across MLS and club channels and co-marketing endeavors between MLS and EA.

Phoenix Suns Fire up Classic Jersey For 2022-23 Season

The Phoenix Suns are bringing back a fan favorite in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the team’s trip to the 1993 NBA Finals. This season’s “classic edition” jersey will feature their “sunburst” jerseys, that outfitted the prime years of the franchise’s stars including Charles Barkley and Dan Majerle. The classic design originally debuted during the start of the 1992-93 season when Barkey won the league MVP.

Post Malone and Verdy Collab for Limited-Edition Merch

Post Malone is creatively celebrating his fourth studio album. The platinum recording artist called upon tongue-in-cheek artist Verdy to create merch inspired by his newest release, “Twelve Carat Toothache.” Tee shirts feature various graphics, including a butterfly motif as a reimaged rendition of the album artwork.

Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy Look to TMRW with New Venture

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Golf Channel President Mike McCarley revealed TMRW Sports. As noted by John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, TMRW is a tech-driven venture that will produce original content, which may include live one-day golf competitions during the winter months outside the PGA Tour season. The project will place a specific emphasis on growing the game of golf among a younger generation of fans and players.

Monumental Sports and Entertainment Locks in DC TV Market

Monumental Sports and Entertainment recently announced a deal to purchase NBC Sports Washington. MSE serves as the parent company for the majority of Washington sports teams including the Wizards, Mystics, and Capitals. The equity deal will make the company the exclusive local television rightsholder for the Wizards and the Capitals.

Ape Beverages Quenches MetaThirsts in Web3

Ape Beverages are hydrating the metaverse. The Bored Ape Yacht Club-affiliated company announced Ape Water as the first sustainable water beverage of Web3. Ape water is sourced, manufactured, and filled in the United States from a spring where over 50,000,000 gallons of natural water are available each year. Although the product is currently unreleased, the Ape Beverages website lists the physical product at $29.50 per can.