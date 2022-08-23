To celebrate his latest album and his Summer Sonic Festival appearance in Tokyo, Post Malone is releasing a merch collection alongside tongue-in-cheek Japanese graphic artist Verdy.

Post Malone is in victory formation.

After releasing his fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, to the tune of a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200 with 121,000 album-equivalent units shipped, Post Malone is out now celebrating everywhere he goes.

You cannot blame him.

Prior to embarking on his own North American tour, which kicks off next month in Nebraska featuring Roddy Ricch, and linking up with the Red Hot Chili Peppers for their “Unlimited Love World Tour,” Post appeared at this year’s Summer Sonic Festival in Tokyo, Japan. During his time there, he linked up with cheeky Japanese graphic artist Verdy to create a capsule collection featuring apparel and merch inspired by his celebrated album.

The merch collection, which is currently available for pre-order at HBX, finds Verdy reimaginingTwelve Carat Toothache‘s aesthetic and thematics into a range of graphics like a butterfly motif, as well as the album’s title written in the signature style of Verdy’s Girls Don’t Cry brand.

The capsule includes a total of five items — two T-shirts in black and white, a black hoodie with graphic lettering, a bandana, and a trucker hat.

This collection places an exclamation point on a long run of performances, endorsements, and tie-ins regarding the promotion of Post’s album over the last several months, including:

Performing a Pearl Jam cover on Howard Stern

Offering up a $100,000 cash reward to anybody who beats him in a one-on-one Magic: The Gathering match

Appearing in the ninth season of Beavis and Butt-Head

Creating an immersive album listening experience and documentary with Amazon Music

Truly, there has been no shortage of actives for Post to get into this Summer. And now, with the release of yet another merch collaboration for Post, there’s no shortage of gear for his fans to get into, either.