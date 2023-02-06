About Boardroom

Media February 6, 2023
Anthony Puccio

Tom Brady to Join FOX Broadcast Booth in 2024

Tom Brady will take a year off before joining the FOX broadcast booth. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The newly retired quarterback will take a well-earned gap year before embarking on his broadcast career.

As soon as Tom Brady announced his retirement, it spawned a $375 million question: When will he join the FOX booth?

Well, the verdict is in and Brady will take a “gap year” to decompress after playing football for 22 seasons.

“Decompression’s really important,” Brady said on The Herd. “You’re on this really crazy treadmill, hamster wheel for a long time, loving the moment and journey. At the same time, it’s a daily fight. I have appreciation for so many people that are so committed every day to showing up, to put their max effort into their life and career. For me, I want to be great at what I do — talking, even last week, with the people at FOX Sports, and the leadership there, allowing me to start my FOX opportunity in 2024, something that’s great for me. So, take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do, become great about thinking about the opportunity, and making sure I don’t rush into anything.”

Brady, 45, signed a $375 million deal over 10 years with FOX. He’ll replace Greg Olsen as the network’s color commentator — but not until 2024.

Olsen told Brady in December, “You know, Tom, this TV shit sucks.” But despite having no experience, Brady emphasized how he’s quite literally won at everything he’s done when given the opportunity.

“When people really bet on me, whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing in free agency with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down,” he said. “I think my biggest motivator was that. So, even in the future, I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving, and I have so many people I can rely on that can support me in that growth, too.”

Brady announced his retirement on Feb. 1 through a video posted to his social media channels, capping a bizarre saga in which he retired, then un-retired to play for a Buccaneers team that went 8-9 and lost its first playoff game. That was his first sub-.500 finish in his career, dealt with amid questions about whether he’d return, his public divorce with Gisele Bündchen, and questions regarding his involvement with the FTX scandal.

Perhaps a year off after all this turbulence is best for TB12. He’ll have plenty to keep him occupied in the meantime.

Anthony Puccio is a Staff Writer at Boardroom. Puccio has 10 years of experience in journalism and content creation, previously working for SB Nation, The Associated Press, New York Daily News, SNY, and Front Office Sports. In 2016, he received New York University's CCTOP scholarship and earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from St. John's University. He can be spotted a mile away thanks to his plaid suits and thick New York accent. Don't believe us? Check his Twitter @APooch.