Contracts & Salaries March 8, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

A’ja Wilson Contract & Salary Breakdown

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
She’s already won two MVPs and a ring in just five WNBA seasons. So, what does that mean for her bank account? Check out the details of the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson contract.

A’ja Wilson was an NCAA champion and a National Player of the Year at South Carolina. Since then, she’s logged five seasons in the WNBA after landing with the relocated, rebranded Las Vegas Aces as the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft.

Suffice it to say that she hasn’t been a professional hooper for terribly long, but has nonetheless managed to win:

  • Two WNBA MVP awards (2020, 2022)
  • The 2022 WNBA championship
  • Four WNBA All-Star teams
  • Three All-WNBA teams (two First, one Second)
  • The 2018 Rookie of the Year award
  • One Olympic gold medal
  • Two FIBA World Cup championships

Yikes. She’s nearly got as many MVP seasons as non-MVP seasons. Nice work if you can get it. (And she still found time to start a successful candle business on the side!)

That got us thinking — what’s the on-court earning potential for someone with so many accolades at such a young age? Let’s take a look at the numbers behind the Aces’ A’ja Wilson contract as she teams up with Candace Parker to make another run at glory.

A’ja Wilson Contract Details & Salary

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 2
Total value: $398,422
Average annual value: $398,422
Free agency: 2024

2023 salary: $202,155

In re-signing with the Aces last year as a restricted free agent following the expiration of her four-year rookie deal, Wilson was eligible to sign a max deal worth approximately $200,000 per year. She’ll be eligible for the WNBA’s veteran supermax salary when she hits unrestricted free agency in 2024 — that particular salary number is $234,936 for the current season, more than the entire value of Wilson’s rookie contract.

A’ja Wilson’s Career Earnings

ROOKIE SCALE CONTRACT (2018-21): $232,178

ACTIVE CONTRACT EXTENSION (2022-23): $398,422

ESTIMATED WNBA SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2023: $630,600

