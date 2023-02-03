About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries February 3, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Biggest WNBA Contracts of the 2023 Offseason

Future Hall of Famers Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker both chose new teams in WNBA free agency. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
From WNBA free agency to veteran extensions, Boardroom tracks the most lucrative deals signed by the stars of the W heading into the 2023 campaign.

The WNBA offseason period ahead of the 2023 campaign officially tipped off on Feb. 1, and folks, the super-team-ification of women’s hoops appears to be playing out before our very eyes with the kind of swiftness that would make Barry Allen jealous.

Indeed, if you’re willing to put money on a futures bet in the W this season involving a team that isn’t the Las Vegas Aces or New York Liberty, well… vaya con dios. Such is the way things are heading into the new season, which tips off on May 19.

But before we explore just how these two teams and their 10 rivals have managed to navigate the offseason period dollar for dollar, it’s time to find out what’s new with the WNBA salary cap this season regarding max contracts, salary floors, rookie scale, and more as determined by the league’s collective bargaining agreement:

WNBA Salary Cap Details 2023

  • 2023 WNBA salary cap: $1,420,500 per team
    • Up 2.99% from $1,379,200 in 2022
  • 2023 salary floor: $1,188,990 per team
    • Up 3.0% from $1,154,340 in 2022
  • WNBA “regular” max base salary: $202,154
    • Up 2.99% from $196,267 in 2022
  • WNBA supermax base salary: $234,936
    • Up 2.99% from $228,094 in 2022
  • Rookie salary scale: $62,285 (undrafted) to $74,305 (No. 1 thru No. 4 picks)
  • WNBA league average salary: ~$106,000

So, between free agency and extensions, who’s signed the biggest WNBA contract of the offseason so far? Let’s take a closer look at those dollar signs.

The 2023 Offseason’s Biggest WNBA Contracts

Signings updated as of Feb. 3. Reflects total contract value via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Wings C Teaira McCowan: $587,100

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $195,700
  • Free agency: 2026

Mystics G Brittney Sykes: $575,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 3
  • Average annual value: $191,667
  • Free agency: 2026

Fever G Erica Wheeler: $404,308

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 2
  • Average annual value: $202,154
  • Free agency: 2025

Sky C Elizabeth Williams: $270,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 2
  • Average annual value: $135,000
  • Free agency: 2025

Sparks F Stephanie Talbot: $227,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 2
  • Average annual value: $113,500
  • Free agency: 2025

Aces F Alysha Clark: $220,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 2
  • Average annual value: $110,000
  • Free agency: 2025

Mystics G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough: $192,850

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 2
  • Average annual value: $96,425
  • Free agency: 2025

Wings G Crystal Dangerfield: $160,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 2
  • Average annual value: $80,000
  • Free agency: 2025

Sparks G Lexie Brown: $158,340

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 2
  • Average annual value: $79,170
  • Free agency: 2025

Dream F Nia Coffey: $130,000

  • Type: Extension
  • Years: 1
  • Average annual value: $130,000
  • Free agency: 2024

Aces F Candace Parker: $100,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 1
  • Average annual value: $100,000
  • Free agency: 2024

Click here to learn more about Candace Parker’s Aces contract and career WNBA earnings.

Aces C Cayla George: $74,305

  • Type: Free agency
  • Years: 1
  • Average annual value: $74,305
  • Free agency: 2024

Fever G Maya Caldwell: $68,000

  • Type: Free agency
  • Type: 1
  • Average annual value: $68,000
  • Free agency: 2024

