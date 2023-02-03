Biggest WNBA Contracts of the 2023 Offseason

Future Hall of Famers Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker both chose new teams in WNBA free agency. (Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

From WNBA free agency to veteran extensions, Boardroom tracks the most lucrative deals signed by the stars of the W heading into the 2023 campaign.

The WNBA offseason period ahead of the 2023 campaign officially tipped off on Feb. 1, and folks, the super-team-ification of women’s hoops appears to be playing out before our very eyes with the kind of swiftness that would make Barry Allen jealous.

Indeed, if you’re willing to put money on a futures bet in the W this season involving a team that isn’t the Las Vegas Aces or New York Liberty, well… vaya con dios. Such is the way things are heading into the new season, which tips off on May 19.

But before we explore just how these two teams and their 10 rivals have managed to navigate the offseason period dollar for dollar, it’s time to find out what’s new with the WNBA salary cap this season regarding max contracts, salary floors, rookie scale, and more as determined by the league’s collective bargaining agreement:

WNBA Salary Cap Details 2023

2023 WNBA salary cap : $1,420,500 per team Up 2.99% from $1,379,200 in 2022

: $1,420,500 per team 2023 salary floor : $1,188,990 per team Up 3.0% from $1,154,340 in 2022

: $1,188,990 per team WNBA “regular” max base salary : $202,154 Up 2.99% from $196,267 in 2022

: $202,154 WNBA supermax base salary : $234,936 Up 2.99% from $228,094 in 2022

: $234,936 Rookie salary scale : $62,285 (undrafted) to $74,305 (No. 1 thru No. 4 picks)

: $62,285 (undrafted) to $74,305 (No. 1 thru No. 4 picks) WNBA league average salary: ~$106,000

So, between free agency and extensions, who’s signed the biggest WNBA contract of the offseason so far? Let’s take a closer look at those dollar signs.

The 2023 Offseason’s Biggest WNBA Contracts

Signings updated as of Feb. 3. Reflects total contract value via Spotrac unless otherwise noted.

Wings C Teaira McCowan: $587,100

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $195,700

: $195,700 Free agency: 2026

Mystics G Brittney Sykes: $575,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 3

: 3 Average annual value : $191,667

: $191,667 Free agency: 2026

Fever G Erica Wheeler: $404,308

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 2

: 2 Average annual value : $202,154

: $202,154 Free agency: 2025

we have signed guard Erica Wheeler.



— Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) February 1, 2023

Sky C Elizabeth Williams: $270,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 2

: 2 Average annual value : $135,000

: $135,000 Free agency: 2025

Sparks F Stephanie Talbot: $227,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 2

: 2 Average annual value : $113,500

: $113,500 Free agency: 2025

Aces F Alysha Clark: $220,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 2

: 2 Average annual value : $110,000

: $110,000 Free agency: 2025

Mystics G Shatori Walker-Kimbrough: $192,850

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 2

: 2 Average annual value : $96,425

: $96,425 Free agency: 2025

Wings G Crystal Dangerfield: $160,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 2

: 2 Average annual value : $80,000

: $80,000 Free agency: 2025

Sparks G Lexie Brown: $158,340

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 2

: 2 Average annual value : $79,170

: $79,170 Free agency: 2025

Dream F Nia Coffey: $130,000

Type : Extension

: Extension Years : 1

: 1 Average annual value : $130,000

: $130,000 Free agency: 2024

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 1

: 1 Average annual value : $100,000

: $100,000 Free agency: 2024

Aces C Cayla George: $74,305

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Years : 1

: 1 Average annual value : $74,305

: $74,305 Free agency: 2024

Fever G Maya Caldwell: $68,000

Type : Free agency

: Free agency Type : 1

: 1 Average annual value : $68,000

: $68,000 Free agency: 2024

