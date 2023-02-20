About Boardroom

Contracts & Salaries February 20, 2023
Breanna Stewart Contract and Salary Breakdown

Breanna Stewart stands outside Barclays Center before she is formally introduced to Liberty fans (via New York Liberty)
New York’s biggest signing of the offseason puts the team in good position for the franchise’s first championship. Boardroom dives into the Breanna Stewart contract with the Liberty.

In one of the biggest free agent moves in the history of the WNBA, Breanna Stewart opted to move cross-country and sign with the New York Liberty. She’ll join new additions Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot, along with returning superstar Sabrina Ionescu, to make New York an instant contender for the 2023 WNBA championship.

For Stewie, the move comes at a financial cost. Make no mistake, she’ll be set up down the road to make the league supermax, but for right now, the Liberty have had to play some financial Tetris to assemble their super-team. That means Stewart is on a one-year deal, which will allow the Liberty to give her the core designation next year and sign her to a supermax contract in 2024.

For the moment, as Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats points out, New York used basically all of its remaining cap space to bring in Stewie and Sloot together.

That said, how much is Stewart making right now, in 2023? Boardroom dives into the Breanna Stewart contract with the Liberty.

Breanna Stewart Contract Details

Years: 1
Salary: $175,000
Free Agency: 2024

The $175K that New York is giving Stewie makes her only the fourth-highest-paid player on the team. Per Spotrac, Jones leads the way at $211,150, followed by Betnijah Laney ($201,984) and Vandersloot ($189,000). 

If you want to project out to next year, the Liberty will have some decisions to make. Assuming they want to bring back Jones and Stewie (and why wouldn’t they?), they will need to make room for the contracts they will command — keep in mind they would be eligible for the supermax, valued at $234,936. That means that out of upcoming free agents Jocelyn Willoughby, Kayla Thornton, Stefanie Dolson, and Laney, New York will have to make some tough decisions.

But that’s an issue for another day. For the moment, Liberty fans can take comfort in knowing they have a superteam to root for with a real shot at a WNBA championship.

