Tom Brady Welcomes Autograph NFT Owners Into ‘The Huddle’

Autograph’s kicks off its “Signature Series” with an insider program offering Brady fans access to special collectibles releases, limited-run merch, and live events.

Did you miss Tom Brady when he was gone?

Whether he was vacationing with family, shooting a secret episode of The Masked Singer, or just wanted to show up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp fashionably late, the GOAT returned on Monday and quickly went to work. And he wasn’t just ready to get back to football — as it turns out, he was preparing for a major NFT announcement.

On Tuesday, TB12 dropped news of the first “Signature Experience” from Autograph, the NFT platform he co-founded. Known as The Huddle, it conveniently drops on Sept. 8 when the 2022 NFL regular season kicks off.

As a co-founder of @Autograph I’m proud to lead our first Signature Experience, dropping September 8. Let’s go!https://t.co/7BrumkpPpi pic.twitter.com/veetsc2Dxa — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 23, 2022

The Huddle offers a $750 experience package known as the Season Ticket that promises to give fans “unique access to exclusive content, digital collectibles, custom-made merchandise, and private, in-person events.” At launch, 2,500 Season Tickets will be available for purchase.

“The team and I are always focused on innovating the fan experience by providing one-of-a-kind programs,” Brady said on the occasion. “Our Signature Experience is about rewarding and engaging fans in innovative ways with new levels of access and experiences. I’m excited to lead the way with the launch of The Huddle, which will serve as the home for my Signature Experience on autograph.io. Members will be able to join me in an exclusive merch collaboration featuring Brady Brand, attend invite-only digital and IRL events and they’ll also receive some very cool goods along the way.”

Here’s how it all works:

The top 200 Tom Brady NFT collectors and top 200 overall Autograph collectors will be given a free Season Ticket that will grant those individuals access to experiences like updated dynamic digital stats, digital watch parties (in Atlanta on Oct. 9, Los Angeles on Nov. 6, and Dec. 11 in Boston) an exclusive IRL postseason party in Tampa with Brady and his friends, NFTs throughout the season marking notable moments, exclusive merch giveaways and discounts, and digital experiences only for token-holders on Autograph featuring top creators from the worlds of sports, fantasy football, and Web3. Season Ticket holders will also receive a complimentary merch item.

Autograph’s top 201–500 Brady collectors, the top 201–500 overall collectors, any holder of a signed Brady Preseason Access Pass, and any holder of a complete set of Tom Brady Preseason Access Passes (as of Aug. 15) will be eligible for a 60% discount on their Season Ticket purchase.

All Brady Preseason Pass holders will be eligible for a $100 discount on the Brady Season Ticket. And any Brady NFT holder on Autograph as of Aug. 15 will get priority access for a full-price purchase.

“Fandom today remains a limited, one-way conversation between fans and their idols. Our new premium product, Signature Experiences, challenges traditional notions of fandom and reimagines how devoted audiences engage with icons and each other by creating a richer, more interactive, community-driven experience,” said Dillon Rosenblatt, Autograph’s co-founder and CEO. “From the Season Ticket’s evolving visual artwork to The Huddle’s utility-packed, inner-circle experience, we are thrilled to launch a product that honors fans for continued dedication to their favorite icons.”

Brady’s Tuesday announcement notes that more details regarding The Huddle be made available next week.