The all-time legend will additionally head the English second-division club’s Advisory Board as it fights for a return to the Premier League.

Tom Brady became the latest American star to join the ranks of big-time soccer investors in Europe on Thursday. The NFL GOAT has joined English football club Birmingham City FC as a minority owner.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion will not be a passive investor in the West Midlands’ Blues, however — he’s been designated to head a newly created Advisory Board as its Chairman, where he’ll consult on everything from performance and recovery to marketing and partnerships.

“Birmingham City is an iconic club with so much history and passion and to be part of the Blues is a real honor for me,” Brady said via an official club statement. “BCFC is built on teamwork and determination and I’m excited to work alongside the board, management, and players to make our Second City club second to none. I’ve been part of some amazing teams in my day, and I’m looking forward to applying my perspective to create that same success here in Birmingham.”

Here we go! Proud to be part of the Blues family 💙💙💙 @BCFC pic.twitter.com/lSEbzzpcBk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2023

Birmingham City currently compete in England’s second division, the EFL Championship, where they most recently finished 17th out of 24 clubs in 2022-23. They last competed in the Premier League in 2010-11.

The big news comes on the heels of majority ownership changing hands at Birmingham City on July 13, with American financial executive Tom Wagner taking the reins to kick-start a new era. As Wagner said on the occasion:

“Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent. We are setting the bar at world-class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. As Chair of the Advisory Board Tom will have a direct impact on the Club. The Men’s, Women’s, and Academy teams are going to benefit from the knowledge. The goal that Tom has committed to own is to make Birmingham City a respected leader in nutrition, health, wellness, and recovery across the world of football.”

Brady officially retired from the NFL on Feb. 1 after 23 seasons. A three-time league MVP, he is widely considered the greatest ever to grace the gridiron.

Now, he sets off to conquer a different kind of football.