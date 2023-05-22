How Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini Built a Sports and Entertainment Empire

“I needed something to do in the off season because it's a lot of time off, and what am I going to do? Sit at home every day? I mean, I'm young, my mind's working. I want to do something. And I found what they were doing fun. It was engaging. I can't say that I ever said I'm doing this because it's going to lead to this and lead to that, and I'm going to be on TV or work closely with the NFL to build this career. My career was playing football. I never realized that was my primary job and I've never thought about the secondary because I always said don't mess up the primary working on the secondary.”

While he never looked at those gigs in a way that would determine his future, Strahan admits they prepared him for what he’s doing now, and, ultimately, being at the helm of his own entertainment company that he runs alongside Schwartz-Morini.

Short for sports, media and culture, SMAC describes itself as “a cultural creator and connector that builds and guides multi-hyphenate, world-class talent towards dynamic and rewarding careers.” Strahan and Schwartz-Morini co-founded SMAC in 2011 in the latter’s living room, with their first major project running the entertainment sector of the NHL.