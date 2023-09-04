As a player, Venus Williams changed the sport of tennis. She also has a business savvy that rivals her forehand. Boardroom takes a closer look at the biggest investments in her vast portfolio.

Venus Williams covets the competition of tennis. A recent run on the WTA circuit led her to Queens yet again, putting the two-time US Open champ in primetime. Onlookers couldn’t ignore her bright pink ensemble, emblazoned with her own EleVen logo.

Williams has undoubtedly changed the sport of tennis. However, her impact extends far beyond the court. At the prime of her career, Venus attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, taking home an associates degree in fashion design in 2007. She then went on to deepen her studies through a joint program between the WTA and Indiana East University, where she earned her bachelors degree in 2015.

Along the way, Williams has positioned herself as an early stage investor, a founder of multiple business, and an award-winning film producer, all while maintaining her place on the WTA circuit. Additionally, she has been a fierce champion for pay equity, leading the charge for equal prize money at Wimbledon, and in 2021, she expanded these efforts in partnership with EleVen to target pay disparity across all industries.

Let’s take a closer look at the Venus Williams business portfolio.

Venus Williams Business & Investments Overview

NOTE: This list is Boardroom’s curation of a selection of Venus Williams businesses and ventures and is not to be considered exhaustive.

EleVen

Type : Clothing company

: Clothing company Role : Founder

: Founder Founded : 2006

: 2006 Fun fact: In 2020, EleVen expanded its offerings, launching a mineral SPF line.

V Starr

Type : Interior Design Firm

: Interior Design Firm Role : Founder

: Founder Founded : 2002

: 2002 Fun Fact: Venus and V Starr designed her sister Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian’s South Florida home. In 2021, the house got the Architectural Digest treatment, showcasing the sisters’ collaborative project.

Happy Viking

Type : Plant-Based Superfood Nutrition Company

: Plant-Based Superfood Nutrition Company Role : Founder

: Founder Founded : 2020

: 2020 Fun fact: Venus became interested in plant-based nutrition following an autoimmune diagnosis in 2011. In August 2022, the company closed a funding round that drew a number of big-name investors, including Rich Kleiman and Kevin Durant’s 35V, Peloton Vice President of Fitness Programming Robin Arzón, and LPGA Champion Michelle Wie West.

Lacoste

Type : Clothing company

: Clothing company Role : Global Ambassador

: Global Ambassador Partnership Began : 2022

: 2022 Fun fact: Williams and Lacoste launched their partnership with a feature in the March 2022 edition of British Vogue. In the interview, Williams credited the brand’s founder René Lacoste as one of her inspirations for the way she blended fashion and function and changed the game for country club apparel.

Asutra

Type : Health, wellness, and beauty brand

: Health, wellness, and beauty brand Role : Part Owner & Chief Brand Officer

: Part Owner & Chief Brand Officer Partnership Began : 2019

: 2019 Fun fact: In August 2023, Asutra teamed up with United Airlines to provide premium products for first-class travelers flying coast to coast.

LA Golf Club

Type : TMRW Golf League Franchise

: TMRW Golf League Franchise Role : Investor

: Investor Invested : 2023

: 2023 Fun fact: Williams was among the first part-owners announced for the revolutionary golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. She joins her sister, Ohanian, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more.

Miami Dolphins

Type : NFL Team

: NFL Team Role : Minority Investor

: Minority Investor Invested : 2009

: 2009 Fun Fact: Venus invested in the team alongside her sister, cumulatively amassing a 1% stake in the team. Together, the Williams sisters made history, becoming the first-ever Black women to invest in an NFL franchise. Today, the team is worth $5.7 billion, according to Forbes.

Topspin Consumer Partners